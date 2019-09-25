Daviess County Public Schools board of education approved on Tuesday the schematic design and initial paperwork required to begin dirt work on its new Daviess County Middle School that is slated to be completed by August 2021.
Officials from RBS Design Group, the architectural firm fronting the project, met with board members last week to present the design of the school. The board was scheduled to vote on the project during last Thursday's regularly scheduled board meeting but tabled the vote.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said the reason the item was tabled last week was because the lowest bidder did not include construction easements into the cost of the dirt work package. Once that was clarified, board members unanimously approved awarding the bid for dirt work and mass grading package to Owensboro-based Envision Contracting, LLC.
Board Vice Chairman Dale Stewart asked Mike Ranney, principal architect with RBS Design, when contractors could begin to move dirt.
Ranney said that there are still "some hurdles" holding up the project, but that approval was given on the south end of the property.
"So I'm going to say in two weeks you'll see some activity out there, and then they can proceed north once some permits are approved," he said.
The new DCMS will be located with its entrance at the future Fairview Drive off Kentucky 603. The front of the school will face north, with the school's sports fields and track in front of it, according to Steve Martin, RBS Design project coordinator.
In February, the district announced the new middle school will be built adjacent to Gateway Commons, the new lifestyle center off Kentucky 54. The properties, 20.185 acres and 22.799 acres, are next to the Gateway Commons shopping center near Hobby Lobby. They were purchased for a total of $5.9 million from Gateway Land, LLC, and SSS2 LLC (formerly the Marvin E. Settles estate property), both of which were owned by Matt Hayden.
It will be a courtyard-style school, with the gymnasium toward the front of the school along with administrative offices and the cafeteria. Those spaces, and identical sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade class wings, will surround a 45,000-square-foot courtyard that also includes an outdoor amphitheater and stage, according to Martin.
Each class wing will have nine classrooms, two science labs, four resource rooms and a computer lab. The southwest corner will have band, chorus and music rooms, and the southeast corner will have home economic, Spanish, art and digital art class space.
A significant aspect of the new DCMS building design is the new code-mandated safety areas that every new public school building must have in Kentucky. According to International Emergency Construction Code 500 that has been instituted by the Kentucky Department of Education, any new school buildings built beginning this year are required to have shelter space with enough area for the whole population at the school, Martin said.
Martin said previously that this is new territory, and as far as he and other RBS officials are aware, this building is the first in the state to be built to these specifications.
"We hope (this) can be a model building for other facilities in the state," he said.
This means each wing of the school will have a secured area that can withstand 250 mph winds that can hold at least 300 students. These storm areas, or panic rooms, are centrally located in the school. They are self-sufficient in that they have restrooms, mechanical space and air units in the event inclement weather or a dramatic event causes students to be in there for a period of time. They are re-enforced with extra concrete on all sides, including the ceiling, and have no windows.
When they aren't being used as storm shelters, they are the computer labs in each wing that don't require windows, Martin said.
The early estimated cost of this entire project is $41,967,879, with the building itself estimated to cost $29.3 million. Both of those numbers are subject to change as the project moves forward, district officials said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.