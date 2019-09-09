DCPS awarded $25K Ag-STEM grant

Daviess County Public Schools will be furthering its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curricula with a $25,000 grant that it was recently awarded.
The grant, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, was part of the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education Program.
The money will be divided among 12 DCPS elementary schools to purchase STEM classroom materials and other related curricula.
Meadow Lands Elementary is one of the schools that will benefit from the grant.
Principal Kevin Lowe said STEM curricula and activities have become important even in the early grade levels.
"We've tried to be proactive with our STEM curriculum; we try to expose our students to hands-on activities," Lowe said. "... Companies have said for years we need kids who can problem solve; we need kids who can do critical thinking."
Last year, the school received a $5,000 Dart Foundation that enabled it to start a STEM Club.
Second-grade teacher Derek Grant and visual art teacher Bruce Baldwin will be overseeing the STEM Club when it starts up some time after fall break.
Grant said about 35 students participated in the club, which was separated into primary for second grade and under and intermediate for third through fifth grades.
"Third, fourth and fifth grades got into a little bit of circuit work," Grant said. "They had to light up a circuit or ring a bell; we're even thinking about getting into some coding this year."
With the most recent grant coming from the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education Program, Baldwin said the club will likely incorporate ag-related STEM projects.
"They could use a potato and electric circuit wires to make a clock," Baldwin said. "So basically, the starch from the potato can power up the clock."
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominated a school or school district to compete for a merit-based grant of either $10,000 or $25,000. School districts that were nominated then submitted a grant application describing their STEM-focused project. Grow Rural Education's Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, reviewed the finalist applications and selected the winning school districts.
Since Grow Rural Education began in 2011, it has awarded more than $18 million to more than 1,000 schools in rural communities across the United States.
A check presentation ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 18, at Meadow Lands, 3500 Hayden Road. Six members of the Daviess County agribusiness community will be present and they include Gerald Boswell, Nancy McCormick, Edna Boswell, Charles Bratcher, Kenneth Ebelhar and Aaron Boswell, whose nomination of DCPS made this grant award possible.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
