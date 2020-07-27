The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved the district's reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The board held a meeting at the Daviess County High School Auditorium and invited the public to voice comments or concerns about the reopening plan, which was presented to them on Thursday. Most speakers spoke in favor of in-person classes for students five days a week -- especially for the population of students with special needs.
