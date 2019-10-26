Forty sixth graders sang "This Land Is Your Land" to cap off Friday morning's groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Daviess County Middle School.
The lyrics that followed in the refrain — "this land is my land" — seemed especially poignant. When the new middle school opens in August 2021, those chorus members will be eighth graders. They will enjoy their final year of middle school on that site.
As it turned out, that song selection was no accident. Officials of this "Kids First!" district requested it as a symbolic gesture for a school groundbreaking. It was a nod to students, of course, but also to the community at large, a school official said.
Gray skies and chilly temps didn't faze about 250 people who attended, including former DCMS principals Gates Settle, Mike Robinson and John Ed Dunn. Some members of the late Gene Crume's family attended in his honor.
"Today is a very historic and monumental day," Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, told the crowd. " ... Today symbolizes a proud moment."
Several pieces of large earth-moving equipment served as the ceremony's backdrop. The podium sat on freshly tilled soil covered with straw. A mound of dirt waited with shovels and hard hats for the symbolic groundbreaking for the nearly $42 million project.
Part of the current DCMS was built in 1939. Other sections are newer, but the school has been in service 80 years.
Today, the three-story building serves 865 students.
The gymnasium sits on the second floor. School officials are eager for a building where everything is accessible on one level.
Robinson served as the principal there from 1985 through 1993.
"It's needed," he said of the new middle school. " ... This is a much better location in so many ways."
As principal, Robinson always worried about DCMS sitting next door to Owensboro Grain, which handles large quantities of grain. Grain dust is highly combustible.
"Also, (DCMS) is outdated," Robinson said. "The structure may be sound, but everything else needs to be updated. This has been needed for a while."
Tom Payne, DCPS chairman, told Friday's crowd that a project of this scale never takes place in a vacuum.
"This would not be possible without the support and embrace of the community," Payne said.
The new state-of-the-art middle school will be built adjacent to Gateway Commons, the new lifestyle center off Kentucky 54.
The school is designed around a 45,000-square-foot "learning courtyard," where teachers can take students outside for studies. The courtyard also may be used as an incentive with students who meet or exceed expectations.
On Fridays, DCMS has a "work first, then play" policy. If students complete their studies, they spend the last 30 minutes of the day just being kids. The courtyard will work well with that program, said Kelly Skeens, principal of DCMS.
In their search for the right blueprint, DCMS staff visited middle schools in northern Kentucky and Indiana. They conducted research and met with architects.
"We are thrilled with the amount of input we have had," Skeens said. "We are so appreciative of our board and Mr. Robbins for the process they set up for all our staff to have input."
The new DCMS design includes mandated safety areas every new public school must now build into its plan. Beginning this year, new educational buildings are required to include storm or panic rooms large enough to house the whole student population.
When those rooms aren't used as storm shelters, they will house computer labs. DCMS may be the first school in Kentucky with this new safety feature.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.