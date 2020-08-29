Officials at Daviess County Public Schools told Apollo High School staff not to come to the school for work Friday so the building could be sanitized as a COVID-19 precaution.
As an alternative, teachers provided virtual instruction from their homes, said Matt Robbins, superintendent.
The campus is expected to reopen Wednesday.
No DCPS students attend classes at schools right now as a health and safety precaution. All of them are engaged in distance learning until Oct. 12, Robbins said, so the school’s closure did not affect students or disrupt classroom time.
At Thursday night’s board of education meeting, Robbins reported there are currently four confirmed COVID-19 cases among Apollo staff members.
Also, he reported the DCPS district has a total of 26 employees quarantined at this time.
Apollo’s staff has been the hardest hit to date.
“Community spread is invariably going to make its way into schools. That’s a given,” Robbins said.
On Thursday night, Apollo Principal Rick Lasley sent a message to staff, asking them to work from home beginning Friday morning so the district could deep-clean the school.
“We want to make sure we properly sanitized and cleaned the building,” Robbins said. “ ... Health and safety are our No. 1 priorities.”
Sanitizing is easier when schools are empty.
Teaching from home for a few days shouldn’t be an issue, Robbins said. The district’s teachers provided virtual instruction during the end of the 2019-20 academic year because of the coronavirus.
There are advantages to having teachers work from centralized locations, he said.
Communication and collaboration are easier when teachers gather in the same building. Also, they have better access to resources.
During conversations with other superintendents in the region, Robbins has learned having teachers provide distance learning from schools and allowing students to remain at home is a common strategy during the current pandemic.
Although DCPS students are distance learning from their homes at this time, Robbins said the district keeps track of their COVID-19 cases, too.
He reported to the board of education Thursday that one student had tested positive, and 27 were quarantined.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
