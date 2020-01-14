The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering raising the tuition for preschool from $175 to $200 per month per child, something they looked at in December but ultimately decided to not approve it due to questions about the legality of discounts to employees.
Board member Frank Riney posed a question of the board after this was brought up in the December luncheon meeting. Previously, the board discussed providing a discount for school district employees, but it was later revealed that such a decision might be illegal.
“What we wanted to do was offer a discount to our employees that were sending their kids to the program, and that was something we found out we probably can’t do because we are a tax-based organization,” Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said. “But since this (new discount) is offered to everyone, that is perfectly legal.”
The board of education is now considering there be a $25 discount for all individuals with multiple children enrolled in the tuition preschool program. As an example, if someone had twins enrolled in the tuition-based preschool program, they would owe $175 per child.
Harley said that should the board vote to raise the tuition it will be the last time since the 2011-12 school year they have done so.
She said that after doing some research and looking at similar programs, DCPS is “way underpriced.”
Harley said parents need to be aware these prices are only for the tuition-based preschool program. The district still offers the at-risk preschool program for children with disabilities and students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds at no cost. This tuition increase does not apply to those students.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said the tuition raise would not be in effect until August 2020.
The board will make the final decision on this at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the DCPS central office, 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
