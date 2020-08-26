The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval moving forward with the next phase of the Apollo High School renovation project, which now includes extensive work for the school’s gymnasium and auditorium.
The board met Tuesday to discuss the initial paperwork for what is referred to as Phase 4 of the project.
The first phase of the Apollo project began with the building of a new Apollo Eagle Stadium along Southtown Boulevard that allowed for the previous stadium to be demolished to make room for a new student parking lot. That project was about $10.2 million, a cost that also included the second phase, which was the actual building of the new student parking lot.
The former student parking lot will be the site of the Apollo addition, which will consist of two wings. That is phase three, which the district has already bid out. It is slated to be about $11.5 million.
Now the district is ready for Phase 4, the final phase of this school project, which is the remodeling of the existing three pods at the school including adding new heating and air conditioning, electrical and plumbing. There will also be a restructuring of the actual pods themselves to “better serve the students,” said Mike Ranney, principal architect with RBS Design Group, the architectural firm leading the project.
Ranney also told board members that now included in the project is “extensive work” to the gym and auditorium.
“We have learned there are things that do need to be done,” he said, such as improving stage lighting and updating seats, bleachers and flooring. “There are several other items, too.”
The projected construction cost for this phase is $27,226,650 and brings the total of the entire high school’s renovation to around $49 million.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said that a brand new Apollo would have cost anywhere between $80 to $90 million, so the way he sees it, this significant renovation is like getting a new school for about $40 million cheaper.
The district is also undergoing the construction of a new Daviess County Middle School, a project that will cost $27,850,000.
Robbins said the difference in the pricing of a renovated high school and the building of a new middle school has everything to do with what each building provides. High schools are flagships; they offer more services and require more physical room than middle schools.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the new Scott County High School that is slated to open in 2023 cost $80 million.
“Comparing high schools and middle schools is like comparing apples to oranges,” Robbins said. “They are completely different animals.”
When the district first started discussing the cost of the Apollo renovations in 2017, they figured it to be about $20 million. That was when DCPS thought it would only renovate existing building space, and before the idea of building an addition and a new stadium came into play, Robbins said.
“Basically once we had the financial capacity to do that, we decided to abandon the second floors of the pods,” he said. “We couldn’t do that without building additions because we needed to have the classroom space, and we couldn’t build the additions without moving the parking lot, which required moving the stadium.”
Board members also discussed the tax rate for the upcoming year.
Daviess County Public Schools is proposing to keep its same property tax rate as last year, but with two-tenths of a cent of exonerations added, making the final proposed rate 71.7 cents per $100 assessed value on both real and personal property. Exonerations are allowed by law, and they happen for a variety of reasons, including when citizens contest the property value administrator’s assessment on their property. DCPS Director of Finance Sara Harley said the two-tenths of a cent is meant to help districts still recoup funds in the event they occur throughout 2020.
Board members Todd Anderson and Frank Riney III said they both disagree with the proposed tax rate, as earlier this year the board publicly said that because they were not able to add a cost of living wage increase for employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they would not be increasing taxes.
Anderson said he would like to see the board revert back to the previous year’s rate of 71.5 cents per $100 assessed value on both real and personal property.
“I just don’t think it’s a good time right now to put an extra (two-tenths of a cent) on our taxpayers,” he said.
Riney agreed and said that “every little bit helps” during these financially difficult times.
“There are people even struggling to pay utilities, and I just think it’s good that we keep it the same and not even go with the exonerations,” he said.
DCPS will hold a public hearing at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road, to hear public comments regarding the proposed tax rate.
Following that hearing, the board will have its regular, public meeting that is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
