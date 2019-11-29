Daviess County Public Schools Central Office and the Learning Center are inviting staff to wear jeans as a way to contribute to the Goodfellows Club.
Staff members that donate $15 have the privilege of wearing jeans from Thanksgiving to Christmas. DCPS Central Office Service Specialist Susan Wallace said the fundraiser is a way for the schools to give back to Goodfellows for all of the club’s efforts in supporting students in need.
“Goodfellows supports DCPS in amazing ways. They give to us and we just felt it was time to give back,” Wallace said. “We appreciate all the things that they do for us and we’d like to be able to give back to them so that they can continue helping all the kids in our district.”
Wallace said Goodfellows has stepped in on many occasions when students are in need, whether it be to provide funding for doctor visits, a winter coat or a new pair of shoes.
This fundraiser will help the club to continue these efforts throughout the new year, Wallace said.
“They’re a phenomenal group and they put a lot of effort into fundraisers … so for each of us to spiderweb out and do what we can makes it easier for them and better for them because they can reach more kiddos and that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42303. Donations can also be dropped off at the newspaper office at 1401 Frederica St. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Nov. 29, 2019
B.J. Killian Foundation$5,000
Drake’s Owensboro $2,000
WBKR Yard Party … $1,025
Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.. $500
Robert Shadwick, Sr. Endowment
Fund $335.84
Phil and Mary Beth Hurley $100
In honor of OPS FRYSCs by Tonya
Barr $100
Texas Gas matching grant for Louis
Bellamy $100
In memory of Alex Hager by Phil and
Mary Beth Hurley $100
In honor of OPS students by Lisa
McCarty and Jared Revlett $57
In memory of John Glenn Calhoun by
Nancy Calhoun $50
In honor of Tom, Jeffrey, Fran, Austin,
and Mary by Aunt Nancy Calhoun $50
In memory of Marvin K. Melhiser by
Tom S. Maddox MD $40
Foust $40
Thank you notes … $39
Thank you $30
In memory of Alexander Stewart Hager
by Russell and Karen Shutte $25
In memory of Robert D. Gillett, Jr
by Alexander & Company $25
Thank you notes $25
Total as of Nov. 29, 2019 $9,641.84
