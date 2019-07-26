Daviess County Public Schools officials are hoping to begin dirtwork on the new Daviess County Middle School in September.
David Shutt, DCPS director of maintenance and operations, said early September would be the "best case" scenario for the district to start the mass excavating and grading.
"That's just to get the site ready to build," he said. "September would be perfect."
The board of education approved on Thursday required paperwork for the $29.3 million school building. Shutt said that number is subject to change as the project moves forward.
In February, the district announced the new middle school will be built adjacent to Gateway Commons, the new lifestyle center off Kentucky 54. The properties, 20.185 acres and 22.799 acres, are next to the Gateway Commons shopping center near Hobby Lobby. They were purchased for a total of $5.9 million from Gateway Land, LLC, and SSS2 LLC, both of which were owned by Matt Hayden.
That decision ended a nearly two-year search for the site that DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said is ideal for both the school and community place-making.
The search process began in May 2017 when the board approved a tax rate increase for the sole purpose of building a new DCMS and renovating Apollo High School. In October of that year, the board decided to choose an alternative procedure for selling the current DCMS property on East Fourth Street, and purchasing property on which to build the new school -- requests for proposals.
The current DCMS building was sold to Owensboro Grain for $1.5 million. The sale was contingent upon the successful completion and move-in to the new middle school property and school building. It appraised for a half a million dollars. It has been used by the district for 82 years, with the gymnasium dating back to 1935.
The board received three proposals for land on which to build the new school. There were 14 properties that Robbins said "we thought reasonably could work for this site."
The list was narrowed down to six and eventually four. The Kentucky Department of Education visited those properties and conducted traffic studies. Studies were required to see if the sites could accommodate the traffic that would come with transporting the 900 students who attend DCMS. The district found that on the east side of the county, a lot of rural, two-lane roads were not conducive to that level of traffic, which eliminated two of the properties. And based on geotechnical reports, soil conditions were deemed positive for the planned development, with no flood issues, according to Robbins.
Significant consideration went into how students and their families will enter and egress the school grounds. The Gateway/SSS2 properties are "ready-made" with easy access to main thoroughfares, utilities, fire rescue, law enforcement and medical facilities, Robbins said.
The cost of these properties was also in-line with the district's budget, and it appraised for $7.85 million, according to Aull Appraisals.
Also included in the long-term planning for the properties is the eventual relocation of Highland Elementary School, currently at 2909 Kentucky 54. The school, which was built in 1966, is not needed to be replaced at this time, Robbins said, but it is the second-oldest elementary school the district operates.
Highland's location is in a high-traffic zone and in close proximity to commercial development, which causes some safety concerns. Future availability of property in that area could also be difficult and expensive by the time the district is ready to build a new HES.
The building of a new Highland school is not on the district's current facility plan, but finding a new location does fit into its long-range planning. The current Highland property is also a "highly sought after" piece of land, and according to Robbins, it could garner roughly $4.5 million per a Re/Max valuation.
With the $1.4 million garnered from the current DCMS sale to Owensboro Grain, and with the potential future sale of Highland, that means the district could potentially have a zero dollar long-term property cost.
The projected cost for the entire DCMS project is $40 million, including the purchase of property on which to build the infrastructure, the building itself and athletic fields.
DCPS originally set an August 2020 opening date for the new Daviess County Middle, but the new goal for project completion is August 2021.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
