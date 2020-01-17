Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday to move forward with a civil lawsuit against the manufacturers, distributors and marketers of electronic cigarette and vaping products.
DCPS is joining a suit against Juul Labs, the maker of the vaping devices. Owensboro Public Schools board members are scheduled to vote on a similar resolution Jan. 23 recommended by interim Superintendent Matthew Constant.
DCPS board vice chairman Dale Stewart made the motion, with board member Todd Anderson making the second for the vote.
During the meeting, board attorney Sean Land read a resolution prepared to memorialize the action, stating that the board “has vetted this issue for at least a month” and that the board is ready to move forward.
Land said the duty of boards of education go beyond providing the best education for children, but also to “protect the well-being, health and safety of students.”
Vaping is an issue that persists, Land said, “takes away from education time, and poses a threat to students.”
Civil lawsuits against Juul Labs have been filed by school districts across the country in states and cities such as Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, San Diego, Seattle and San Francisco.
In Kentucky, public school districts in Fayette, Jefferson, Warren, Jessamine, Bullitt and Madison counties have filed a public nuisance lawsuit suit against the company. The city of Louisville has also filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs.
The Kentucky lawsuit is being handled by the Louisville firm of Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery. The board also authorized as co-counsel Christopher Rhoads, of the Owensboro law firm Rhoads and Rhoads.
In a document provided by DCPS, attorney Ronald E. Johnson Jr., of Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery, told Jefferson County school officials that the goals of pursuing a “public nuisance” lawsuit against Juul would include “to remove e-cigarettes from the marketplace, or at least make them so heavily regulated that it will be impossible to market and sell them to children.”
School districts could also receive “financial compensation … to not only pay for the losses that have already occurred, but to pay for the ongoing problem to having a generation of students addicted to nicotine,” Johnson wrote.
A lawsuit could also “make the business of seeing e-cigarettes so unprofitable and stigmatized that (the) companies will cease to exist,” Johnson wrote.
As far as any kind of money the district could receive from this lawsuit, DCPS Board Chairman Tom Payne said, “We are not interested or expecting that. We want to fight this problem that is a detriment to our students.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
