Daviess County Public School youth service center coordinators would like to provide parents, guardians and adults who work with children with as many tools as possible in order to keep students healthy and safe.
In keeping with that agenda, the youth service centers at Burns, College View and Daviess County middle schools are coming together to present an informational session for parents or guardians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Burns Middle School, 4610 Goetz Drive.
Topics that will be discussed include the dangers of vaping, social media safety and the emotional challenges teens face. There will also be a free taco bar and desserts provided.
Ann Nonweiler, College View Middle School family resource center coordinator, said the goal of the informational session is to educate parents about three important topics concerning youths today.
"We find these to be three very important topics that parents need to be aware of," Nonweiler said. "They need the knowledge of what they should be looking for, what they need to be teaching at home. We need to address these topics with our parents just to keep our kids safe."
Each topic will have a presenter who has extensive knowledge on the subject. For example, Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King will talk about social media safety. Richard Nading, the tobacco control coordinator for the Green River District Health Department, will discuss the legal and health consequences of e-cigarettes and Juuls. Angie Judd, student assistant coordinator with DCPS, will review some of the emotional challenges that teens may be experiencing at this time.
Victoria Self, Burns youth service coordinator, said, based on the situations that educators are seeing take place in schools, all of the middle school officials thought it would be beneficial to combine resources to host one night for families.
"These are the three biggest issues we are seeing at the middle school level at this time," Self said.
Families interested in coming to the event are asked to RSVP as soon as possible. They can do so by contacting Nonweiler at amy.nonweiler@daviess.kyschools.us or 270-852-7511.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
