Both Owensboro and Daviess County school systems are considering starting school on the same day next August.
Both districts are considering for approval the 2020-21 school year calendars during their respective 4:30 p.m. school board meetings Thursday, Nov. 21. Both calendars are following largely the same schedule, which is also in line with surrounding districts and area colleges.
The first day of school, according to each of the proposed calendars, is slated to start Aug. 12. Fall break for OPS and DCPS will run from Oct. 5-9, which also coincides with Owensboro Community & Technical College's break, according to Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman.
A lot of students are dual-enrolled in OCTC as well as Brescia University, he said, which is why area school districts take the higher education calendars into consideration when determining theirs.
"So students won't have to miss any classes," he said.
Christmas break for both districts will run from Dec. 21-Jan. 1, with students returning to classes the first Monday in January, Jan. 4, and spring break is scheduled for April 5-9 for both districts.
The last day of school for OPS is currently set for May 21, and May 20 for DCPS, barring no unforeseen circumstances or weather events.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said this calendar is not a departure from the one the district previously has used, especially in regards to significant dates like the start of school and holidays. For example, the district traditionally starts school on the second Wednesday in August.
He said DCPS collaborates with all of the counties and school districts surrounding Daviess County.
"My understanding is this is a very similar calendar to what you'll see at all the area school districts," he said. "I know it's intended to be very similar to theirs.
Owensboro Catholic Schools use the same calendar as county schools because Catholic students ride county school buses.
Both calendars are subject to change and won't be finalized until after each of the boards of education meet. Once the calendars are approved, they will be posted to each school district's website, daviesskyschools.org and owensboro.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
