DCPS' Pippin chosen for national group

Trey Pippin, Daviess County High School college and career readiness coach, has been named one of 18 members of the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships' Leadership Academy Class of 2019.
He is the only educator from Kentucky to be selected this year to be in the academy, which has a focus to provide its participants an opportunity to hone their leadership skills with "intensive leadership training." Each class member is paired with their own mentor who will help them complete a project, according to the NACEP website.
While the academy kicked off over summer, the programming will take place throughout the remainder of this year, and Pippin will have a chance to present his project at a 2020 conference.
Pippin was interested in applying for the Leadership Academy because he wanted to bring attention to DCHS's "stellar dual credit program" and to showcase it amongst "the best programs in the country."
"Our dual and concurrent enrollment programs are exposing our students to challenge college coursework that allows them to earn college credit while still in high school at a huge tuition discount," Pippin said in a DCPS release.
He said participating in the Leadership Academy will be a chance for him to grow as a college and career readiness coach.
"As our program grows, I am constantly looking for ways to continue improving and growing professionally," he added.
Amanda Jerome, the DCPS college and career readiness coordinator, said in the release she is proud to work with Pippin, who is deserving to be a part of this academy made up of several educators across the country. Pippin is full of enthusiasm, she said, which shows in the work he does with students.
"Trey's participation in the NACEP Leadership Academy will allow him to be exposed to top concurrent programs across the nation, which will only challenge him to become an even better resource for our students, teachers and parents," Jerome said. "I truly enjoy working with Trey and am very pleased that he was offered this opportunity to further develop his leadership skills."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.