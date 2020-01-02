Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 yielded the most money ever for the Daviess County Public Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers, with more than $40,000 amassed throughout the day.
This is the third year DCPS has been hosting a Giving Tuesday event for the FRYSCs across the district. The first year's initiative garnered $13,000, and last year $30,000 was raised, with 100% of the money going back into the FRYSCs, according to Vicki Quisenberry, executive director of the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools.
"We have 100% of our schools participating, and 100% of our Foundation board members participate," Quisenberry said. "We are building steam, and that's what I am excited about. We are bringing awareness about what's going on at our schools."
She said the need for help and resources for DCPS families has been escalating, and that is "very important for us as a foundation."
"Our whole mission is to remove barriers to education for kids," she said. "If we can help kids and families out that's what we want to do."
Kristy Brackin, DCPS support services coordinator, said a lot of people are still unaware what exactly the FRYSCs do for families. Furthermore, people are not aware that a lot of the grant funding that the centers receive is restricted, not to mention cuts to funding that occur each year while needs are rising.
Brackin said the resource centers do more than just hand out pairs of shoes and provide pencils for kids who don't have them.
"For example, we might have a kid who is having all kinds of dental needs," Brackin said. "It could easily come up to a $2,000 bill, and this child might be in pain and in need for dire help. The coordinator may only have so much money according to their council and bylaws that they can spend on an individual child in that circumstance."
That's why the money raised during Giving Tuesday is so important, she said, because it is not restricted and may be used in whatever ways needed. Each school is allowed to keep whatever funds they raise. If funds are giving to the district as a whole, it is put in a general pot of money and distributed when needed.
According to Quisenberry, 18 DCPS schools collected a total of $31,915.41 toward the cause, with West Louisville Elementary school -- the second-smallest school in the district -- and Daviess County Middle School both collecting about $5,000. West Louisville even had a family donate $1,000. The DCPS Central Office chili cookoff raised $1,847, Facebook fundraisers collected $1,095, and $3,070 were given as online donations.
Quisenberry said it's also not too late to donate to the district's FRYSCs, as there are fundraisers that are taking place throughout the year. Particularly, the foundation is participating in AmazonSmile. which is a website operated by Amazon that has the same products. The difference is when individuals choose to shop through AmazonSmile, portions of the proceeds from purchases go toward fundraisers of their choice.
