The Daviess County Public Schools preschool program received a grant from the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro that it will use to purchase an additional curriculum at West Louisville Elementary School.
Once unrolled there, district officials said the plan is to spread the pilot program to other DCPS elementary schools.
The Teaching Strategies Gold Creative Curriculum was purchased for $2,726, and West Louisville preschool teacher Mindy Lawrence believes it is worth every penny.
Lawrence has previous experience working with the curricula in a different preschool program, so she has seen it in action and knows that it works. The Creative Curriculum kit includes a plethora of educational domains related to all of the areas of study already implemented in the WLES preschool classroom. It also includes several books and tiered activities that help to teach books based on specific subjects.
One thing in particular that Lawrence likes about the Creative Curriculum kit is that it is geared to all levels of learners, including English-language students, and offers a wide range of activities to help teach almost every task or subject.
“It even has activities for students for when they are standing in line to go to the bathroom,” Lawrence said. “It has a lot of resources.”
The kit is also helpful because it has items and lessons that can be picked up at any time, depending on what the students are interested in or working on. For example, because we just now entering fall Lawrence said she has started a lesson on trees and the changing of seasons.
With the Creative Curriculum kit, Lawrence could pull out the study on trees, which also includes games, books and other learning activities that helped facilitate the lesson.
“A teacher can pull any study (materials) at any point in time,” she said, which is helpful because students’ interests change often.
All of the lessons at West Louisville are kid-based, Lawrence said, which means that while they have a schedule for what to teach, they also pay attention to what kids are interested in at any given time. The lessons on fall and the changing of the seasons are a prime example of that because students can physically see leaves change colors as they go through the lesson.
This curriculum will be taught on top of what is already implemented at the school.
“So for us to have this as well as what we are already teaching, it’s even better,” she said.
This is the first time the kit has been introduced to the district, and district officials have a goal to present the program throughout all DCPS elementary schools if it goes well.
Chris Westerfield, DCPS preschool coordinator, said the district is appreciative of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro for the grant.
“We look forward to studying the results and the positive impact that this program will have on our students now and the years to come,” Westerfield said.
