Daviess County Public Schools will be using an AB rotation schedule for students attending in-person classes when school starts Aug. 26 -- with half of its students attending Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday -- if the plan is approved by the school board on Monday.
The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education was presented with a draft of the 2020-21 reopening plan Thursday at its regular board meeting, which was broadcast virtually on its YouTube channel, DCPSTV.
The plan indicates students and staff will be operating under what Superintendent Matt Robbins called the "Stop Light Approach." In ordinary circumstances, with safety protocols in place, students would attend five-day, regular school under a 'green light.' In critical times when students and staff should operate under caution, or a 'yellow light,' students will be split into two groups -- A group and B group -- and those groups would alternate which days in the week they attend in-person classes.
If things become critical and students and staff must stop all in-person classes, non-traditional instruction will be in effect and everyone will be under a 'red light.'
Robbins said on Aug. 26, students will be operating under the yellow light/AB group model, because of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and the surrounding area.
Essentially, under that model, students in group A will attend in-person school on Mondays and Tuesdays, while B group students do a hybrid learning model from home that includes daily, digital assignments. Wednesdays are a completely digital day for all students to work from home. It's also a day the district will deep clean its facilities and buses.
Group B will attend in-person classes Thursdays and Fridays, while A group is at home completing the hybrid model.
Initially, the district planned to have in-person classes five days a week. Then COVID-19 cases surged.
"The design of the reopening was supposed to be when cases were on a downward curve, with the idea we would have a second wave of the virus," Robbins said. "That didn't happen. So we have to have some caution. That's the yellow light, the AB rotational model."
Schools in the U.S. have not operated since mid-March, Robbins said, so there is no precedent for how they proceed during the pandemic.
"We have a lot of uncertainty," Robbins said. "We have to be innovative with the issues we're facing."
Integrated Instructional Design
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said the district's Integrated Instructional Design offers several options for students to learn. The Stop Light Approach is comprised of three of those. DCPS is also offering a Virtual Academy for students and their families who don't feel comfortable with any kind of in-person classroom.
Francis said the Virtual Academy is a completely separate school, apart from the Integrated Instructional Model that has varying degrees of in-person learning. Virtual Academy is a completely online approach for students for the semester.
Virtual Academy is not like the NTI of the past. It will be a set schedule for students to log in and have real-time school with daily, digital lessons, she said.
"That's a big, critical family decision," Francis said. "What option do you want for your family?"
Preschool students are not eligible for Virtual Academy, and the district strongly encourages students in kindergarten through second grade to not attend Virtual Academy. However, that decision ultimately is up to families, Francis said.
Parents and guardians will receive a Family Decision Survey on July 29. The district is asking families to make a commitment for their child(ren) to enroll in Virtual Academy or in-person (under the AB rotation model) at that time. Families are asked to return the survey by Aug. 3.
Once the district knows how many students will be participating in Virtual Academy, officials can better assess how to handle the AB rotation model, Francis said.
As soon as the district knows how many students are expected for in-person learning, they will be sending information to families as to which group -- A or B -- their students are in. Households will be in the same group, Robbins said.
An important thing to keep in mind, Robbins said, is that there are 14,000 students and staff within DCPS. If 20% of students opt for virtual learning, that's about 2,800 students. That leaves about 11,200 students and staff to manage under current safety and health guidelines. By going with the AB rotation model, the district will only have to deal with 5,600 students and staff on any given day, which will be easier to handle safely.
Another thing to keep in mind, Francis said, is that should the district have to go into NTI learning status, this AB rotation model will not change. Students will maintain their same schedule, just from home.
The district has opted to use Google Classroom for all of its online and out-of-classroom learning, so students and teachers will all be on the same page and won't have to scramble should a change occur. Teachers are also being asked to develop their lessons so that they can switch as seamlessly as possible from in-person to digital.
Health, safety, and PPE
When students arrive at school on Aug. 26 and after, they can expect to have their temperature checked within 30 minutes. Students and staff are required to take their temperatures at home before leaving for school. If temperatures are 100.4 degrees or higher, students and staff members will not be allowed to remain at school. Each school is designating an isolated space for those students and staff to remain should their temperature reach that point and they are required to go home.
Face coverings/masks are to be worn by all staff members and students in grades kindergarten through 12 unless social distancing can occur. While students are in desks that will be arranged to account for social distancing, they take off their masks. While students are moving through the school buildings, they must wear masks.
Robbins said the district purchased 2.5 million masks and masks will be provided to students who need them.
Disinfection procedures, per Green River District Health Department and state health official guidelines, will also be followed on school campuses and buses. Students and staff also will be encouraged to clean and wash their hands regularly.
The sharing of supplies will be limited, and special activities like physical education and arts programming will also be modified to fit safety protocols.
There will be no field trips until further notice, and visitors to the building will be limited. Those who require entry into buildings will also undergo temperature checks and will be required to follow all safety procedures.
In the event that a positive COVID-19 test occurs in the district, district officials will immediately take steps outlined by the Kentucky Department of Education and the GRDHD to prevent or minimize the spread of the virus. A positive case doesn't necessarily mean schools will close, the report says. The district will continue its cleaning procedures and continue working with health care partners to see if additional measures should be taken.
If a student or staff member tests positive, they can expect a mandatory self-isolation up to 14 days, or longer. There will be a flexible student attendance policy in place to allow for the digital/hybrid learning so students and staff can continue to work through isolation if they can. The student or staff member should consult with a doctor to ensure appropriate treatment and care, and they will only be permitted to return to school after producing a negative COVID-19 follow-up test.
If a positive COVID-19 test occurs, DCPS will notify school personnel and families of the potential exposure, the plan says, and share the guidance from local and state health officials about what additional steps should be taken. The district will also employ third-party contact tracing to handle investigations and communications with others who may have been exposed/affected.
What's next?
The board of education will vote on this reopening plan at a special-called board luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. Monday at Daviess County High School. The public is invited to attend and voice comments or concerns about this plan, should they have them.
This plan will be sent directly to families after the board approves it, and it will also be accessible on the district’s website at dcps.org.
For additional resources available to families about returning to school, see KDE's guidelines: KDE Guidelines for Returning to School - https://bit.ly/3dFwhX7 ; KDE Guidelines for Transportation - https://bit.ly/2VrCPSE ; KDE Guidelines for Meal Service - https://bit.ly/3idGoFV ; KDE Guidelines for Logistics - https://bit.ly/2YILWAF.
If there are questions and concerns about this plan contact your school principal by using this email formula: firstname.lastname@daviess.kyschools.us or write to contact@dcps.org.
