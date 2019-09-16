Two Apollo High School students and one Daviess County High School student are among 16,000 students across the nation to be named National Merit Semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These three students will now move forward in the competition from which about 7,500 finalists will be selected to receive a Merit Scholarship, according to nationalmerit.org, and students qualify for these scholarships depending on their Preliminary SAT, or PSAT, scores.
Connor Satterly, 18, of Owensboro, and Daniel Mays, 17, of Utica, are Apollo seniors who have been named semifinalists.
According to a press release issued by Daviess County Public Schools, Connor Satterly is the son of Nathan and Beth Satterly, both of Owensboro, and he is active in the Wendell H. Ford Statesmanship Academy, the AHS swim team, and Apollo Academic Team. He is also participating in the district's Early College Academy, and will graduate this year with an associate's degree along with his diploma.
The release also said that Daniel Mays is the son of Shirley Mays, and is involved in Beta Club, Apollo Academic Team and student council. He will graduate this year with an honor's diploma.
Noah Owen, 17, of Owensboro, is the senior from DCHS who received this status. He is the son of Kevin and Jenni Owen, both of Owensboro, and is an active member of the DCHS Academic Team, student council, Y-Club, Key Club and Beta Club. He also served as historian for the DCHS chapter of the National Honor Society and is the senior class reporter, the release said.
Cristy Dame, AHS guidance counselor, said this achievement means a lot to the two students, but also a lot to the high school.
"It affirms the quality of education that students receive from Apollo High School, and all of the hard work that our teachers do," Dame said.
She said 48 students from Apollo took the PSAT, and that there are more than 1 million students who take the test nationwide.
Connor said this achievement takes a huge weight off his shoulders when considering paying for college.
"It's such an honor to be named a National Merit Semifinalist," he said. "It makes me really happy that I get to be one."
He plans to either study business, political science or something within the STEM fields at an in-state college or university that he hasn't yet decided on.
Daniel said he didn't initially plan to take the PSAT, but that it "just kind of popped up."
"It really opens a lot of opportunities for scholarships," he said.
Daniel has not yet decided between attending the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, and the University of Southern Indiana, but plans to obtain a degree in biology or chemistry.
Noah also said he hopes to become a National Merit Finalist and receive some scholarship opportunities through these accolades.
"I've always been focused on academics, and it's cool to get that recognition on a national level," he said.
Noah plans to study at either the University of Kentucky or Vanderbilt University and pursue a career in teaching mathematics.
TomiJo Leistner, DCHS guidance counselor, said these students represent their respective school's brightest students, and to be a National Merit Semifinalists means they represent the top 1% of students nationwide that have taken the test.
"For (Noah) to represent Daviess County (High School) is outstanding," she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.