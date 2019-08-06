DCPS teachers, staff kick off school year with motivational speaker: Rapping Dad

Derek Clark, a father from California who became internet-famous for his rap videos, told Daviess County Public Schools teachers and staff members Tuesday during opening day ceremonies that they did not get into their occupations for the income; they pursued them for the outcome.
Clark, a motivational speaker who has traveled the country and Canada, grew up in foster care. He spent his very early years physically and emotionally abused before being abandoned by his family.
His message was simple: every educator, teacher, or staff member has the power to be the light during a child's dark times, and sometimes that can make all the difference.
"Everyone has a story," he said, encouraging teachers and district support staff members to be patient and remember that they often don't know what takes place behind closed doors. "Every one of you has a story, but your story may be the key that unlocks a kid's imprisonment."
He said his foster parents and teachers, school custodians, lunchroom monitors and bus drivers were all integral in showing him support and kindness, which ultimately helped him to turn his life around.
"You don't have to have (a child's) DNA to show them you love them," he said.
It can sometimes be difficult, Clark said, to put aside our personal lives and focus on the tasks at hand, especially if that task is trying to teach and appeal to a child causing a disruption in the classroom and refusing to cooperate. Often, kids who are acting out, much like Clark did, are actually externalizing some pain or difficulties taking place at home.
"Every person in the school helped me get through my trauma," he said.
If educators knew 20% of what takes place in that child's home, they would exercise their muscles of patience more, he said.
"Consequences don't always change youths, but relationships change youths," he said.
Also taking place during the opening day ceremonies was the announcement of the Kids First award winners, which are given to elementary, middle and high school teachers.
Nominations for the awards were accepted from colleagues, students, parents and administrators, which the DCPS Office of Teaching and Learning and members of the DCPS Future Leaders Academy then reviewed. The elementary, middle and high school teachers who were nominated will also represent the district in the state teachers of the year awards.
Allie Lindow, a teacher at Country Heights Elementary School, is the elementary teacher of the year for the district. Reasons given for why she was nominated included her passion for teaching and learning, being student-centered and showing empathy.
Lindow said in a video message played during the ceremony that she wants to see all children succeed and grow.
"I treat every child as if they're my child," she said.
Laura Murphy, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Daviess County Middle School, is the middle school teacher of the year for the district. She was nominated for several reasons, including the way she makes positive connections and develops strong relationships with her students, and focuses on continuous learning.
She said in the video message that she is consistently seeking to improve her teaching skills and become better at her craft.
"My real goal is to influence the influencers, and to be a life-long learner," she said.
Paul Bates, an Apollo High School biology teacher, is the high school teacher of the year for the district. His dedication to student success and the respect he holds for his students and fellow staff members at the school are among the many reasons he was nominated for the award.
He said in the video during the ceremony that his goal is to teach kids how to succeed in life, not just in the classroom.
"I like to have fun with them while instilling things they need to be successful," he said.
The district also gives out support professional and customer services awards. This year those went to Dale Caraway, a bus driver, and Amy Thomas, an instructional assistant, respectively.
Caraway said loves the kids on his bus route and works every day to ensure they are receiving more than just a ride to and from school.
Thomas works from the start of the school day until the very end to make the lives of students, teachers, and parents a little better, if she can.
"It's all for the kids," she said. "A smile and a hello can sometimes go a long way to help their day."
The first day of school for DCPS students is Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
