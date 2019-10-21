Buster the Bus robot is a great teaching tool for younger elementary students to learn school bus safety because he is relatable, said Dana Wade.
Wade, a Daviess County Public Schools bus driver, helped present a safety program to kindergarten- and first-grade students Monday at Burns Elementary School. She and Buster (who was voiced and operated via remote control by a DCPS transportation department member) talked with students about the importance of following the rules while on the bus and proper bus-riding etiquette.
"Buster is good because students can relate to him," Wade said. "He's on their level. He's 3-years-old and just funny to them."
There are 137 buses operated by the DCPS transportation department and they travel an average of 10,210 miles per day, transporting 8,160 students per day, according to district officials.
The state mandates that districts must provide bus safety demonstrations for students four times a year. For younger elementary students, DCPS provides a more in-depth demonstration, often involving Buster, to help them learn the rules of bus-riding.
For instance, Buster teaches students to be at their bus stop at least five minutes before pick-up time, to always be visible to the bus driver and to stay 10 feet from the bus at all times, unless loading or unloading. Once the younger students go through Buster's lessons, they go outside and practice loading and unloading on actual buses, something that the older students also do.
Tim Trout, DCPS field trip coordinator who is also a bus trainer and substitute bus driver, said providing these lessons several times a year for students helps with retention.
"That repetitive motion helps kids learn," he said.
This week is National School Bus Safety Week, and DCPS district officials want to remind the public to always stop at least 15 feet away from buses when the red lights are flashing, or when the stop arm is out.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
