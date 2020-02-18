Daviess County Public Schools officials announced Tuesday they would be unrolling a new student safety initiative that includes creating the district's own police department.
Under the Kids First Safety First initiative, DCPS will transition from its current school resource officer model to a special law enforcement officer model that will include hiring five police officers that will operate within the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.
DCPS currently has two SROs that are based at Apollo and Daviess County high schools. In the new SLEO model, they will hire five officers who will be certified under the Kentucky Police Officers Professional Standards, and who will have full powers of arrest and full authority to investigate any criminal activity that occurs on school property.
