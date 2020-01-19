Daviess County Public Schools is hosting an information session on Jan. 30 for the district’s Early College Academy.
The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Owensboro Community & Technical College main campus, 4800 New Hartford Road, in room 107 of the Advanced Technology Center. High school sophomores and their families are invited to attend.
The Early College Academy is a program for juniors and seniors who are interested in taking college credit while still in high school, according to Kelly Spaw, the college and career readiness coach for Apollo High School.
Spaw said students in the program can graduate high school with an associate degree and essentially every class they would be taking the final two years of their high school career would be dual-credit. Students earn associate degrees in science and art, and there are have been a few cases where Spaw said she has had to “finagle” student schedules in order for them to receive two associate degrees if they are willing.
This program allows students to get a head start on earning a college degree, Spaw said.
“It does allow them to mature and earn as many college credits that they could potentially earn (as high school students),” Spaw said. “We make sure that all of our Early College kids have a First Year Experience class so they can figure out the world of college basically. That way they know how to check Blackboard, how to contact their instructors and how to keep up with their own grades.”
Spaw said there are currently 65 students enrolled in the Early College Academy at Apollo.
Trey Pippin, Daviess County High School college and career readiness coach, said there are 44 DCHS students enrolled in the Early College Academy. He said the program is good for students that are looking for “rigorous, college-level coursework and are willing to commit to becoming a full-time college student while in high school.”
He said the district is looking forward to hosting the informational event, during which an overview of the program will take place and officials can help families decide whether it’s the right fit for their student.
“Hopefully students will feel the program will benefit them but, if not, we will also discuss our vibrant dual-credit program as an alternative option,” Pippen said. “Early College is a program designed for students just looking to pick up some college credits.”
Early College Academy is open to students in good academic standing, according to a release sent by district officials. Students must also be on track for high school graduation and must have met college ACT benchmarks, which include an ACT English score of 18, and ACT math score of 19 and an ACT reading score of 20.
Early College applications are posted on the dcps.org website, and applications will be accepted until March 13 for classes to begin in the fall. Acceptance letters into the program will be mailed beginning the week of March 27, and acceptance letters will also be sent following the April ACT scores being released. Registration will take place in April and May, the release said.
For more information about Early College Academy, or the information meeting, or how to complete applications, contact either Spaw or Pippen at kelly.spaw@daviess.kyschools.us and trey.pippin@daviess.kyschools.us, respectively.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.