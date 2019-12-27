Daviess County Public Schools will host two informational sessions in early January for families of current eighth-grade students interested in learning more about educational opportunities available to students in high school.
The first session will be 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at Apollo High School, 2280 Tamarack Road, and the second session will be 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road. Families may attend the session is that is most convenient, even if it does not correspond with the high school their student will be attending.
Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career readiness coordinator, said during the sessions, families and students can learn about the dual credit options available, as well as opportunities with Community Campus, Early College, and the Life Science and Engineering academies. Families can also learn about advanced placement options as well.
The DCPS Early College program is open for students completing their sophomore year of high school. They must be on track for high school graduation, meet specific college benchmarks and complete an application. Students who are enrolled in this program participate in courses at Owensboro Community & Technical College and can graduate high school with an associate's degree as well as a high school diploma, according to the DCPS website.
The Community Campus program is a partnership between DCPS, Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Catholic Schools and Hancock County Schools, as well as OCTC. Students enroll their freshman year and by the time they graduate high school, they can also earn college credits, according to the DCPS website.
Jerome said districts are seeing a growth in all of these programs across the district.
"I think more and more students, whether it's dual credit or AP, are deciding that earning college credit in high school is the right path for them," Jerome said.
By choosing to pursue college credits while still in high school, Jerome said, students are essentially giving themselves scholarships because class rates are exponentially less expensive. And students can get ahead on college while still in a supportive environment.
"It's a safe environment to earn college credit," she said.
She also has seen a change in students once they begin taking courses on OCTC's campuses.
"It amplifies their confidence that they can handle college-level material," she said. "They know what to expect. It improves their confidence and they typically do go on to some type of post-secondary education afterward."
For more information about the sessions, contact Jerome at amanda.jerome@daviess.kyschools.us or 270-852-7000.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
