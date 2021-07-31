DCPS's Daniel Lyne takes home 2021 Fred Award

Daviess County Public Schools announced Friday that Daniel Lyne, a district custodian, has been named the recipient of the 2021 Fred Award by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.
Awarded to a non-administrative staff or volunteer statewide, the Fred Award recognizes an individual who demonstrates four guiding principles — making a positive difference every day, having a heart for people, changing ordinary moments into memorable ones and leading by example.
“I’m humbled and honored by this award and the opportunity to be recognized as someone who does things for others,” Lyne said. “I am thankful for the trust and faith placed in me to be allowed to do the things I do. My heart just goes back to the kids, to the teachers, to the staff and everyone.”
Lyne was nominated for the Fred Award by his colleagues at the district, who said that despite the fact that he only sees students for a few minutes each day as an evening custodian, Lynn always manages to bring joy to both students and staff.
According to the nomination, “Each evening, he sends an email to the students. In a beautiful tone and voice, he shares messages that encourage and gently challenge students to embrace character, values and responsibility, and includes a daily joke and bonus points challenge for the cleanest classroom.”
Lyne makes an effort to reply to the letters students leave for him, in which he motivates students to not only do their best in the classroom but also to become people of character and integrity.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said Lyne shows up to work every day with a positive attitude.
“His attitude sets an amazing example for both students and staff,” Robbins said. “He is always there to brighten up the moment and goes out of his way to serve any students or staff who need him.”
Robbins said that Lyne’s service dog Keeta is also an important part of the school family.
“Our 2021 district theme is ‘Ignite Your Flame,’ ” he said. “Daniel is one of those people whose light and example make the world brighter for everyone.”
Dr. Rhonda Caldwell, KASA executive director, said Fred Award winners are “change agents” who help determine the culture in their schools.
“They freely share the gift of encouragement to those who need it most. They give immeasurably more — often at personal expense and sacrifice. They are quiet leaders with unofficial titles who unknowingly weave a legacy of greatness around them.”
Lyne said every day, each individual has the opportunity to impact those around them.
“Every moment of every day, we can be the superhero to someone else by the choices we make in what we say or do. By choosing to lift others up, it makes an impact.”
Lyne was joined by his parents, brother and service dog Keeta at a reception in Louisville on Thursday where he was recognized along with the other two 2021 finalists: Breckinridge County Schools resource officer Donnie Chambers and Franklin County Schools instructional assistant Kay Bowman.
