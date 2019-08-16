DCSD, KSP investigating arson at Pleasant Ridge house

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department, along with an arson investigator with the Kentucky State Police, is investigating a Wednesday night house fire that is believed to have been intentionally set.
The fire was reported at 8:46 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Kentucky 764 near Pleasant Ridge. Sheriffs' Department reports say the home's occupants, Samuel Hagan and Rose Hagan, were at home at the time of the fire but were not injured.
Reports say Samuel Hagan told deputies he was watching television when he smelled burning plastic. Reports say Hagan woke his wife and walked into the kitchen, and found the house filling with smoke.
Reports say Hagan went outside to see if the smoke was coming from a recently installed air conditioning unit, and found the back of the house was on fire. Hagan was able to attack the fire with a hose.
The home's vinyl siding was burned and the home sustained moderate damage, Cpl. Duane Harper said Thursday. No one was injured in the fire.
Deputies searching the area found a soda bottle with gasoline inside in the backyard, and a KSP arson investigator was sent to assist.
Harper said investigators have no suspects in the investigation thus far.
"It's still ongoing and it's still considered suspicious," Harper said.
Major Barry Smith, the department's chief deputy, said investigators plan to send the bottle for testing and will talk to residents in the area. Detectives were back at the home Thursday.
"We'll canvass the area and see if anyone had seen anything," Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
