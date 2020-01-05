DCSD's pension contribution assisted by Fiscal Court

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department will see the amount it pays into the retirement system for deputies increase again this year, with a large part of the increase being covered by Fiscal Court.
The sheriff's department is part of the County Employees Retirement System (CERS), which also covers county and city government. A large increase in CERS payments that impacted agencies would have to pay was announced in 2018, but the decision was made to phase in the increase over several years to soften the blow. If agencies had been required to make the entire increase at once, some would have seen their pension costs increase by 50% or more.
Most of the sheriff's department's staff is in the hazardous duty retirement system. Currently, the department contributes 39.58% of a deputy's salary into the hazardous duty pension system. On July 1, when the next increase takes effect, the contribution will rise to 44.39%. Rates for non-hazardous duty employees across the CERS system will increase as well.
Retirement contributions are included in payroll. The sheriff's department has a payroll of about $4.8 million, with $1 million of that going to pension contributions.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's office, said the contribution rate will rise again next year until it reaches a target of 48%.
"In 2018, we prepared for a large increase, but what they passed was a smaller increase" over time, Smith said.
The sheriff's department receives revenue from tax collection fees, serving civil papers, doing vehicle inspections and processing paperwork for concealed weapons permits.
"The state of Kentucky raised our paper service rate on some civil papers from $50 to $70, starting in July," Smith said. Despite that, the sheriff's department revenue has remained roughly the same.
"We've seen an offset (in revenue) with concealed carry," Smith said. The department's revenue on concealed weapons permits declined after state lawmakers approved a bill allowing people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.
Additional revenue from higher paper service fees would not have covered the latest increase in pension costs anyway, Smith said.
"Revenue, when it does increase a little bit, covers ... just the cost of operations and doing business," Smith said.
The sheriff's office is paying most of the pension increase out of its budget, with Fiscal Court allocating the rest, County Treasurer Jim Hendrix said. "We're supplementing it because they don't have the revenue to do it," Hendrix said.
"We are still in the middle of the phase-in of the new higher, required rates," with another increase coming in the future, Hendrix said.
The sheriff's office is receiving $223,670 to cover pension costs from Fiscal Court this year, Smith said.
The increased pension contribution does not affect department operations but is money that could have been used elsewhere, he said.
"That $223,000 in pension they are going to supplement us could have put a couple more deputies on the road, had we not had to put it into pensions."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.