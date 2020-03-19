Deaconess Hospital in Evansville has confirmed it has its first positive test of the coronavirus.
In a press release, the hospital said the patient was sent for curbside testing from an outpatient facility in Henderson.
The patient is doing well on home quarantine, according to the release, and health departments in Kentucky and Indiana have been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.