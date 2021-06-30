Local residents have just two days remaining to submit any comments they have regarding the possibility of an “outer loop” around the city. The deadline is Friday.
The public survey will be utilized by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to determine if it is appropriate to construct the roadway.
Deneatra Henderson, chief district engineer for the District 2 highway office, said during a meeting of the Metropolitan Planning Organization on Tuesday that the best way for residents to express their thoughts and opinions about the project is through a public survey on the KYTC website and Facebook page, rather than in emails to local officials.
“Anything that we decide with the outer loop, all public comments will be considered,” she said.
County Commissioner Charlie Castlen said he has received a number of emails from individuals and has tried to answer them all to the best of his ability and direct people to the survey link.
“A number of us in this room have gotten input, calls, emails, texts from people. I have done my best to give them links and encourage them to post their comments. Most of them haven’t responded back whether they have or haven’t,” he said.
There is currently no proposed route for the tentatively proposed “outer loop,” which if built, would reroute traffic around the city, alleviating inner-city traffic.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said incorrect information about the project is being shared online, including that the state is making financial right-of-way offers to landowners, and that the project has been in secret development for the past two years, neither of which is true.
“This project has only been a project since November 2020,” Henderson said.
Mattingly said he does not want to minimize the concerns that individuals may have about the proposed project, which, if approved, could take from 10 to 15 years to bring to fruition, but it is important to plan for the future.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said during the meeting that the city cannot afford to remain stationary.
“My only comment on this whole thing is you never stay the same, you either get better or you get worse,” Watson said.
“When a community doesn’t grow and it doesn’t improve and the tax base drains, the school system suffers, infrastructure suffers, public safety suffers as well. I think you have to be able to at least talk about these things in a logical manner and look forward because you just can’t stand still.”
A draft report of the survey will be available later this summer.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.