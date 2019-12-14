Dear Momma --
Thirty years.
It has been 30 years since you left us, and the loss feels greater now than ever before.
I guess part of that is because as the years have gone by, there have been so many times that I wished you were here: Here to see my kids grow up and have children of their own, children who will never know you except for the things I tell them about you.
I do my best to keep the connection alive for them, but also for myself.
So I am wearing your Christmas pin today, and I will buy myself a box of chocolate-covered cherries just because you always bought those for me, and a new pair of warm socks.
This has been a year of gains and losses, that's for sure. The most wonderful moments have been those spent with family and friends, true friends. The most bitter have been the moments of betrayal.
You knew both experiences in your lifetime, didn't you?
And yet you never let the moments of sorrow or sadness overshadow the days of joy and love. You spoke kindness to every situation, forgiveness to every hurt.
Those were your greatest gifts, Momma; better than candy or socks.
Oh, how I would love to have shared some of this year's adventures and discoveries with you! There are so many things we never had the opportunity to do, Momma, and that will always be one of the great regrets of my life.
When you were here, my circumstances were so very limited. I was so busy, so stressed, so overwhelmed, so desperate in so many ways, and yet you always made me feel that just being together was enough.
I try to find peace in that, Momma, but I will be honest in admitting that it wasn't enough.
You deserved so much more.
You never asked for much out of life, but I remember you always said you wanted to take a cruise to Alaska. Believe me, I would book that first-class ticket for you right now … if only you were here.
And you liked Hot Browns, although there was hardly any place in town you could get them after Cornell's closed. I would learn how to make them myself … if only you were here.
I would sit down beside you and watch "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" and all those other game shows where you knew all the answers.
I would drive you around to look at the pretty Christmas lights, and we would sing along to all your favorite carols. Or maybe I would be quiet and just listen to you. A little off-key, but still the most beautiful angel voice there ever was.
If only you were here.
Sometimes I listen to friends talk about things they are doing with their own mothers. Simple things, like going shopping or out to dinner. They sound so casual; they just don't know how golden these moments really are.
Sometimes I even hear people complain about their mothers, and I want to tell them, I want to beg them, don't. Please don't. Cherish these precious moments; they are so few.
Thirty years, Momma.
I never imagined I could have lived without you for so long.
How much longer will it be now?
We never know, do we?
But I will see you again, Momma. Some day. I'll be wearing warm socks and a Christmas pin.
And we will sing the songs that never end.
Love always --
Little Annie
