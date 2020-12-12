Dear Momma -
This has been the craziest year. So crazy that for the first time ever, I have been glad that you weren’t here to see it. I know how you would have worried about me and everyone else, how anxious you would have been to watch the news of this past year and wonder what it all meant.
Being honest: There have been a thousand times when I’ve wished you were here — but that was a selfish wish. Oh, how I wanted to talk to you, to listen to you, to share and confide my own worries and fears.
But I think of you with other things in mind too. My grandchildren are already older than my own kids were when you left. I wonder sometimes if they remember you at all, or if they only remember the stories I have told them. Just to be sure, I tell those same stories to my grandkids:
How you always gave them two cookies, one for each hand, “so they would balance.”
How you read “The Night Before Christmas” to them every year. The book was just so they could look at the pictures; you knew the poem by heart.
How you walked to work all the way from our little house on East 25th Street to Texas Gas — rain, snow, heat or cold — and never complained. How we walked with you to church or the grocery store or anywhere else we went, and we never complained either, because you made those walks so much fun. We knew all the dogs who lived along our routes and gave them all names. We sang songs — mostly hymns — and there was never a more sincere choir in any church or heaven.
So I tell those stories, even if this year I have told them mostly to myself, and I feel you are always very near to me in the telling.
I called Timmy this past summer to give him the sad news of a death in the family, someone who was much more to her loved ones than just a statistic in a grimly growing list of numbers, and we talked for a long time, much the same as you and I once did.
I heard my voice growing more and more anguished as I spoke, until finally I broke down completely and confessed how much I missed you, that no loss or sorrow of my life has ever compared to the grief of losing you.
He was quiet for a moment, and then — I can still hear his voice as he said, “I can — I can’t imagine.”
I don’t know why, but just hearing that, Momma, made me feel better.
And so I went on to tell him how often I think of you, more and more often, and that you somehow feel closer and more real to me now as the years go by.
And even though I know he didn’t understand, just as I could never have understood until I experienced it for myself, just having someone listen, just knowing someone cared, was enough.
Of course, his brothers and sister care too, and certain true friends, but everyone has their own lives and other things going on. There is no use in expecting anyone to stop or even slow down enough to hear what I have to say — or the things I never say.
So I just go on.
And I try to go on following your example of never complaining.
I’m not as good at that as you were.
But just to prove that I am making an effort, let’s talk about something else.
I have all my Christmas shopping done — by far, the earliest this has ever been accomplished. I put up my tree early too; on Thanksgiving evening. I turn the lights on every night. There are lights all over town this year, or so it seems. I think everyone is doing their best to brighten this crummy year in every way we can.
Speaking of lights — I was excited to see that the “Christmas Star” will be visible in the night sky this year for the first time in 800 years. My grasp of astronomy is pretty shaky, but I think that by looking toward the southwest, down and to the right of the moon, and there will be Saturn and Jupiter in what they call a “great conjunction.” Supposedly the original Star of Bethlehem involved Venus and Jupiter, but in a year when we’ve all had to make do with whatever is at hand, this is good enough for me.
So that night will find me sitting outside on my patio, wrapped in my cowboy blanket, my dog sniffing curiously in the dark shadows of our yard. I will look for the star, but even if the night is cloudy, I will know it is there … just as I know you are there.
And I will think of another star, one from long ago, one that also brightened a pretty crummy landscape and continues to shine all through the ages.
And I won’t feel alone at all.
Love always -
Little Annie
