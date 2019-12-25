The Twenty Teens were generally good to Owensboro.
Downtown saw more than $300 million worth of private and public investments.
And it barely resembles the Owensboro of a decade ago.
But there are more than a dozen vacant buildings downtown today.
And the city is trying to find a way to fill them.
It took most of the decade to get the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, first proposed in 2010, built and opened.
But last year, it drew more than 35,000 visitors from 47 states and 15 other countries to downtown.
We lost our spot as Kentucky's third-largest city to Bowling Green.
But we finally got an interstate spur when the Natcher Parkway became I-165.
And U.S. 231 became a four-lane highway through Indiana to I-64.
Computer speeds got faster with 3G broadband reaching Owensboro in 2010 and 4G in 2014.
We started the decade as a Democratic stronghold and ended it as a Republican stronghold.
The Owensboro Diocese got a new bishop with the Most the Rev. William Francis Medley replacing the retired Bishop John McRaith, who died in 2017.
And we got a new hospital.
The nine-story $385-million 447-bed Owensboro Health Regional Hospital opened in 2013.
Unemployment dropped from 10.7% in June 2009 to 3.2% in November 2018.
The East Parrish Avenue-Kentucky 54 corridor continued to explode with two major new shopping centers -- Gateway Commons and Heartland Crossing.
But Towne Square Mall, once the region's premier shopping center, went into foreclosure, was bought by a New York company and is now nearly half empty.
However, a group of local investors bought it in early December with plans to repurpose it with a combination of retail and a variety of other businesses.
ROMP Fest, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum's main fundraiser, grew to a record 27,000 fans from 38 states and six countries during the decade.
The city built a skate park in Chautauqua Park.
We got a new movie theater with recliners, restaurant food and a bar.
Downtown saw a new convention center and two new hotels -- with a third on the way.
Smothers Park was rebuilt at a cost of $68 million and quickly achieved international recognition.
And we had heat.
The summer of 2012 saw the city's highest single-day temperature -- 107 degrees -- tied twice.
And the drought that summer was the worst in 25 years.
We started a Walk of Fame downtown, but abandoned it after a few years.
A black bear visited the Masonville area in 2013, but left without incident.
Former President Bill Clinton visited twice -- once to raise money for the Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center and again to speak at Ford's funeral in 2015.
Then-Vice President Joe Biden joined Clinton at Ford's funeral.
Gabe's Tower became a ping-pong ball with several plans to resurrect it announced and then abandoned.
At decade's end, it is still standing and still in bad shape.
We became an All-America City in 2013.
We made plans for a new senior citizens' center.
And then we abandoned them.
Kentucky BioProcessing got international attention when a product it made was used to successfully treat two American missionaries who were infected with the Ebola virus in Africa.
The long-planned U.S. 60 extension from Kentucky 54 east finally opened in 2014.
And Sears closed that year after nearly 80 years in town.
The city discussed a fairness ordinance and so did Fiscal Court.
But neither took action.
Same-sex marriages became legal.
The new O.Z. Tyler Distillery began producing bourbon here in 2016.
It was the first time in 24 years that bourbon had been made here.
In 2017, the sun went dark for a few seconds in the Great American Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21.
The city went dry a couple of times in the decade when aging water mains broke.
A 2018 air show brought 70,000 people from several states to the downtown riverfront.
But the city decided to skip air shows in 2020.
They're expected to return in 2021, however.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that Daviess County's population topped 100,000 for the first time.
And Owensboro's population was nudging 60,000.
We saw major problems with meth and other drugs.
We elected governors -- Steve Beshear and Matt Bevin -- and presidents -- Barack Obama and Donald Trump -- who were polar opposites.
And we discovered millenials, memes and emojis, played with Fidget Spinners and took the ice bucket challenge.
We binge-watched TV and took selfies after selfies.
Some of us couldn't eat without taking a picture of the food.
We tweeted and we twerked.
And we posted way too much personal information on social networks.
