Peggy Vanover needed a quarter to play the jukebox in the Executive Inn Rivermont's Timeout Lounge.
She wanted to hear "Rest Your Love on Me."
As it happened, David Vanover, the long-time drummer at the Timeout Lounge, was sitting near the jukebox.
He offered her a quarter -- on one condition. A dance.
They danced as the jukebox played her song.
With that, he stole her heart.
Eventually, the two married in the Executive Inn's International Room on June 13, 1987. They chose the hotel because it was where they met.
During the 31 years that followed, the Vanovers enjoyed a storybook love affair, friends say.
"She and David had the most amazing relationship of anyone I know," said long-time friend Judy Gray.
The Vanovers never fought. They were totally twitterpated.
Near the end of his life, David Vanover's worsening health problems forced him to sleep in a recliner for more than a year. His wife never went to bed during that time. Instead, she slept on the living room couch so she could be near him.
"He was my everything," Peggy Vanover said. "I will never get over (his death)."
After a long battle with heart disease, COPD and kidney cancer, David Vanover died on Aug. 10, 2018, just two days after his 73rd birthday.
Last year marked Peggy Vanover's first Christmas without him in more than three decades. In his honor, she made a donation to the Goodfellows Club.
The Dec. 18, 2018, entry in the Goodfellows Roll Call read:
"In loving memory of my wonderful husband and best friend, David Vanover, I miss you so much, but your Heavenly Christmas will be wonderful, I'm sure. Merry Christmas honey. All my love always and forever, Peggy."
The Goodfellows Club provides an annual holiday party for children in need at the Sportscenter, and the nonprofit also provides dental and medical assistance when needed. One hundred percent of donations go to children in need. There are no administrative fees.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 8, 2019
Previously reported $27,119.10
In loving memory of our parents, brother, and stepdad, and in honor of our grandson serving overseas by ZEE $400
Ron and Cissy Sullivan $300
In memory of Erma Lile $50
Total as of Dec. 8, 2019 $27,869.10
