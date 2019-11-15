Decades of Parades -- Couple has been involved with Christmas parade for 45 years

For Drew and Jeannette Ward, it has been decades of Christmas parades.
The couple has been directly involved with the Owensboro Christmas parade for 45 years -- Drew Ward volunteering with the eight-member Christmas parade committee and Jeannette Ward overseeing the float judging process.
After college, Jeannette Ward said they returned to Owensboro in 1973 so her husband could begin his optometry practice.
"He started with no patients," Jeannette Ward said. "So to meet people and get to know people in the community, he joined the (Owensboro) Jaycees."
And at that time, the Owensboro Jaycees were in charge of organizing the Christmas parade and recruited the Wards to help with the annual Yule tradition.
"Not only did they say you could work on the Christmas parade, but they also said you are the Christmas parade," Drew Ward said.
The 1974 Owensboro Christmas Parade was their introduction to parade planning and they've been part of it ever since.
One of the positive changes the Wards brought was creating criteria for float judging.
"(The Jaycees) said we need judges for the floats," Drew Ward said. "I asked, 'How do you judge?' They said, 'I don't know; we just judge.' So we formulated a structure. …From that, we were able to award the prizes to the people who did the floats on the basis of some sort of criteria. That really wasn't there until we came in."
Today, all floats are judged in nine areas -- Christmas theme originality, quality in workmanship, visual effect and color, interpretation of theme, overall appearance, animation and mechanical, utilization of materials, electric lights utilization and mode of operation.
Those criteria are applied to six entry categories -- clubs and organizations; commercial floats; governments and municipals; churches and church organizations; lighting; and schools and school clubs.
The Wards have also seen the Owensboro Christmas Parade go from a Saturday morning event to an evening one that incorporates lights.
And the main routes have gone back and forth between Second and Frederica streets. There was even a brief period during the recent downtown revitalization that Third Street had to be used because of construction along Second Street.
Jeannette Ward said Frederica Street was ideal because of its width but the train tracks became a problem.
"The big issue on Frederica is that the floats lined up close to those railroad tracks," she said. "It became a safety issue."
The parade route was eventually taken back to Second Street, which was its original course when it began on Dec. 2, 1937.
At some point, the parade's annual date was changed to the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Jeannette Ward said she hears people complaining more about the weather than when the parade is held.
"Second Street was once our retail hub and the thought was people would stick around after the parade and shop," Jeannette Ward said. "But now it just kicks off the holiday shopping season."
In the four-plus decades of their parade involvement, they raised four children -- Nikie, Patricia, Greg and Brent.
see christmas/page c6
"The Christmas parade has been a part of my life, as long as I can remember," daughter Nikie Walker said. "It is always exciting and a wonderful experience. I always felt so special that we were high up in the judges section to see the view of all the floats and everyone in the stands. These are precious memories that I cherish with my mom and dad. I was always proud to say that my dad was on the Christmas Parade committee. It's a great memory to know that your dad is personally connected to Santa Claus."
Drew, 79, and Jeannette, 74, have since retired from the practice -- Advantage Eye Care.
But the Wards said they remain dedicated to the Christmas parade.
"We love it and we're honored to be part of it," Drew Ward said.
The Wards are expecting close to 100 entries for the 83rd annual Owensboro Christmas Parade that will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. Second Street will be the main route.
"It is stunning when the sun goes down and those lights come up," Jeannette Ward said. "It really is beautiful."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.