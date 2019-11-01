Deer Park students dress for success

Sawyer Rowe knows what he wants to be when he grows up.
The 5-year-old aspires to be president of the United States "because he does cool stuff."
This enterprising kindergartener showed up for class Thursday dressed for the Oval Office. He wore a black blazer, navy dress pants, striped power tie and a baby blue long-sleeved shirt.
Why does Sawyer want to be president?
Presidents tell people what to do, he said matter-of-factly.
Instead of dressing as ghosts and goblins Thursday, staff at Deer Park Elementary School found a neat way to get kids thinking about careers. For Halloween, the school hosted Dress for Success Day.
Students dressed in clothes that showed what they want to be when they grow up.
"We have several chefs, policemen and a future president," said Robin Nalley, principal.
Dressing up is fun, but Nalley decided to go for an added bonus. Dress for Success Day encourages kids to picture themselves as the nation's future electricians, teachers and politicians.
"At this age, plans change from year to year," Nalley said, "but what do you want to be when you grow up? Why not think about the future?"
Fifth-grader Kirtley Bates wore a white lab coat to school. From a young age, she has wanted a career in the sciences like her aunt Ashley Johnson of Owensboro.
For now, Kirtley plans to study human behavior and become a psychologist.
"It seems really interesting to me," she said.
Sometimes, she practices by studying her pets' actions.
Jackson and Sidney, her border collies, and her cat Snickers don't seem to suffer from any personality disorders or serious mental illnesses, but Snickers seems awfully territorial and struggles with anger issues, Kirtley said.
On Thursday, Emma Foreman wore a pair of scrubs to Deer Park Elementary.
Until age 8, she wanted to be a doctor. Now, she goes back and forth between a marine biologist and veterinarian.
Sloths are her spirit animal, Emma said. "I really like sloths, so I want to take care of wild animals."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
