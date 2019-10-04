Owensboro High School's defense has been stringent and airtight about letting the team lined up across from it get in the end zone.
The Red Devils have given up more than a touchdown in a game only twice in a now 6-1 season. They have shutout four opponents, including a 54-0 win over Muhlenberg County on Thursday at Rash Stadium. OHS went to 3-0 in Class 5-A, District 1.
That Daviess County managed 17 points in a 55-17 loss to OHS earlier this season was viewed as a bit of a victory for the Panthers at the time.
OHS plays like it's an insult to let the other team score, and in the last two weeks the Red Devils have taken that attitude toward letting the opponents even get 10 yards for a first down.
OHS allowed five first downs for Muhlenberg County, two in the first half, and the Devils only allowed five first downs in a 41-0 win at Ohio County a week ago.
The Red Devils have done this work defensively because it's seldom that fewer than four or five of them are pursuing and tackling opponents with the football.
That mass tackling concept helped force a fumble that junior cornerback Ben Flaherty was able to scoop and score on a 30-yard fumble return late in the second quarter that put OHS in front 40-0.
"Our coaches always teach us to run to the ball because you never know what can happen," Flaherty said. "The ball could pop loose, you could get lucky, pick it up and score a touchdown."
Muhlenberg County managed 31 yards in total offense. Ohio County had 60 yards in total offense last week.
"From the jump defensively we had a good plan and executed it, they had two first downs in the first half," OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "One was on a play-action pass we were prepared for, we were in position we just didn't make a play. The other first down we lost contain on a quarterback scramble, he got to the edge and got a first down. Anytime you give up two first downs as a varsity defensive unit in a half your pleased.
"Our intensity and physical focus was good tonight."
Bronzyn Healy was Muhlenberg County's quarterback and he threw for 39 yards. Muhlenberg County fell to 2-5, 1-2 in the district.
OHS got an interception from Kenyatta Carbon, a freshman who was one of many younger players who were on the field in the second half.
"Defensively we feel like we've got 11 guys who are part of a 15-man rotation who play with great intensity and enthusiasm," Fallin said. "They play within the scheme of what we're trying to accomplish. We also take great pride in special teams, that's a phase of the game that gets overlooked, it can get you beat or it can win you a game. We've got a lot of great football players, great kids, hard workers."
OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-19 passes. Treyvon Tinsley caught two of those touchdown passes, for 58 yards, 24 yards and Tinsley also ran for a 4-yard score.
Steven Stevenson also had a 14-yard touchdown catch from Wimsatt.
Javius Taylor had a 6-yard touchdown run to start the scoring for OHS.
Backup quarterback Taquan Robinson ran six yards for a touchdown in third quarter. Jeremiah Goodwin, a freshman, also had a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
OHS finished with 367 yards in total offense. Taylor had a 58-yard zig-zag run for OHS and led it with 68 yards on four carries. Cameron Thompson had 45 yards on five carries.
"That's a position where we're really banged up," Fallin said of running back. "Coming into the season Cameron probably didn't think he'd be put in a position to be starting a game at running back, he's primarily a defensive player. Javius Taylor had some nice carries too.
"We've tried to emphasize and had to this year by the nature of the injuries, that the next man has got to be ready at the right time."
OHS's defense seems to be ready all the time.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0-0-0-0 -- 0
OWENSBORO 14-26-7-7 -- 54
O-Taylor 6 run (Thurman kick)
O-Tinsley 24 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Stevenson 14 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Tinsley 4 run (Thurman kick)
O-Tinsley 58 pass from Wimsatt (pass failed)
O-Flaherty 30 fumble return (kick failed)
O-Robinson 6 run (Thurman kick)
O-Goodwin 3 run (Thurman kick)
