Katie Vincent and other Owensboro Community & Technical College educators are seeing an increase in students, especially non-traditional ones, not as interested in four-year degrees but instead want to earn their credentials as cheaply as possible and get out into the workforce.
Vincent is a success coach in OCTC's GO FAME program, which stands for the Greater Owensboro chapter of KY FAME -- Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education. The program allows participating students to earn an industry-recognized, multicraft technician degree over five semesters, or in about 18 months, while also working full-time in an apprentice-style education format, something Vincent said is highly popular.
This new work and learn model, among the others that OCTC offers, has contributed to the increase in undergraduate credentials earned in the last year, a trend that has been echoed across the state, according to a recent report released by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
According to the CPE, the number of students who earned degrees and certificates increased more than 3% in the last year, which keeps the commonwealth on track for having 60% of the working-age population with a postsecondary credential by 2030.
OCTC also offers GO CAREERS, modeled after its GO FAME program, for students interested in being trained and working in a medical assisting career or business administration, as well as creating an apprenticeship and training program for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Vincent said she sees a lot of students who have tried a traditional four-year college education before and were unable to complete their degrees, and now as adults are turning to these alternative learning options. The work and learn models are particularly helpful for non-traditional students who have families and other jobs around which they have to schedule classes.
"It's making education possible for a lot of students who would not have been able to do it otherwise," she said.
According to the CPE, Kentucky's public and independent colleges and universities granted 76,380 degrees and credentials during the 2018-19 year, 5% more than the previous year. Of that, 28,023 undergraduate certificates were conferred, which was a 6.1% increase from the previous year. In fact, there were more undergraduate certificates earned by Kentucky students in the 2018-19 school year than any other type of credential or degree.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said last year OCTC awarded a record 2,161 credentials, which is the highest it has in a 10-year history. It is also about 14% more credentials awarded than the previous year. Between 2009-2019, there has been a 93.3% increase in credentials awarded.
"We are following that trend across the state," Williams said. "We might be a little ahead of the curve than the whole state."
He said there are a number of reasons for the uptick in individuals seeking to earn credentials, which are below an associate's degree. A lot of people are currently in the workforce looking to advance in their current career and gain a specific skillset in order to do so.
He also said people are wanting to get into careers with more family-sustaining wages and out of the part-time work market.
"One thing I think locally that has helped us is just we made the commitment five years ago here at OCTC, we made student success and completion basically a primary focus," Williams said. "So we have really been implementing all the student support services that we can do to try to really help students that once they come to us, stay focused, stay in school, and complete that credential they want to complete. I think that has helped us be successful locally."
The school's work and learn models have also been contributing to the high number of credentials awarded.
"Those cohort-based work and learn programs, we see without a doubt that they have very high completion rates," he said. "Those students are completing at an 80%-plus rate. That makes a big difference. That rivals some four-year institutions."
He said students are not only getting the educational background and credentials with the work and learn models, but they are also getting valuable work experience.
"We're excited about this, and again, this is for us about improving the quality of life in our community and ensuring that those who come to us are successful," he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
