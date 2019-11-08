Daviess County Democrats honored four people at their Wendell Ford Picnic & Get Out The Vote Rally on Nov. 2.
State Rep. Jim Glenn was named Democratic Man of the Year.
Charlene Greer was recognized as Democratic Woman of the Year.
Christina Mollett won Young Democrat of the Year.
And Richard House received the Wendell H. Ford Award.
