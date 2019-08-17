The Daviess County Democratic Executive Committee wants to know what's on people's minds.
And it's starting a monthly listening session at Democratic Headquarters, 223 Williamsburg Square, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"The purpose is for free discussion of current issues, providing communal support, becoming greater informed and for brainstorming ideas," Donna Haynes, party chairwoman, said Friday. "This will be an opportunity for speaking of your concerns."
She said executive committee meetings are open to the public.
But Haynes said by the time the business session is over, there's little time for public discussion.
The new meetings will be strictly for discussion of ideas and issues -- local, state or national, she said.
Each meeting will have a moderator who will ensure that everyone gets a chance to speak, Haynes said.
"This will be a done in a professional manner with respect to everyone present," she said.
A "talking stick" will be passed around to those who want to speak and only the person holding the stick can talk at one time, Haynes said.
Historians say some native American tribes used talking sticks during meetings.
"We hope this will help people get involved," Haynes said. "There's a lot of red tape in politics that doesn't need to be there."
Tuesday's meeting is expected to last about two hours.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.