Daviess County Democrats had to cancel their Democratic Picnic and Wendell H. Ford Dinner in September because of confusion over reservations at the Youngman Readiness Center, 3300 Tamarack Road.
So, they're coming back with a new Wendell Ford Picnic & Get Out The Vote Rally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the picnic shelter in Moreland Park.
"Everything is free," Kaye Castlen, picnic coordinator, said Thursday. "We're going to be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs. We'll have a couple of musicians playing and there will be games in the park."
She said, "We just want people to come for the fellowship."
No speeches are planned, Castlen said.
But, she said, "We'll be talking about Andy Beshear's bus tour stopping at Moonlite (Bar-B-Q Inn, 2840 W. Parrish Ave.) between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Sunday."
Beshear, the Democratic nominee for governor, and most of the Democratic slate of candidates are expected to be on the bus.
Awards normally presented at the Democratic dinner -- Democratic Man of the Year, Democratic Woman of the Year and the Wendell H. Ford Award -- will be presented at the picnic Saturday, Castlen said.
The Democratic Party's biggest event began in August 1970 at the Windy Hollow Recreation Area in western Daviess County, when Ford was lieutenant governor.
A few years later, after being plagued by rain and hot weather, it moved to the Sportscenter and later shifted to fall to be closer to the general election.
The picnic was renamed in Ford's honor in 1998, the year he retired from the U.S. Senate.
Its largest crowd -- about 600 people -- in recent years was in 2006, when then-U.S. Sen. and later Vice President Joe Biden spoke.
Ford died in 2015 at age 90.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.