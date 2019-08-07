The Daviess County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at party headquarters in Williamsburg Square.
Items on the agenda include finalizing plans for the Wendell Ford Picnic, hearing a report on recruiting efforts and a discussion of plans for the November election.
Donna Haynes, local party chairwoman, said, "We encourage everyone to attend. The meeting is open to the public."
