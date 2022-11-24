The Paducah-based company ViWinTech Windows & Doors will soon demolish a long-decided “eyesore” property purchased in May for facility expansion.
Demo work begins on the two-acre former Residential Care Center, 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive, within the next week.
Mayor George Bray has praised the expansion for helping Southside area revitalization efforts alongside new and expanded industry.
“For many years, the citizens of Paducah have wanted the old and dilapidated building on Paducah’s Southside removed. The city was able to gain a commitment from VinWinTech to choose this site as the perfect location to expand,” said Bray, who’s called the former care facility a “negative symbol” in past city meetings.
“As we partner with more private companies willing to establish and deepen their roots in the Southside, we will see long-term benefits.”
The former care facility closed in 2007 and served as a motel until 1985.
City officials estimated some $400,000 in demolition and disposal costs in 2021. ViWinTech has not yet provided an updated cost figure.
After acquiring the two-acre property, ViWinTech holds a memorandum of understanding with the city for up to $172,000 reimbursed from ARPA funds after the building’s removal.
The economic development incentive stipulates ViWinTech must create 40 stable, full-time jobs by 2026. During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, City Manager Daron Jordan said the vinyl company had met this number.
Launched in 1952 as a small window blinds-sales operation, ViWinTech eventually expanded to aluminum product distribution as AlumaKraft. Today, with its current name, it has some 330 employees at its Irvin Cobb Drive headquarters, with distribution in the South and Midwest.
“We are excited for the demolition to begin, as it is the first step in our future growth plans,” said ViWinTech President Evan Rittgers.
“More importantly, it is a win for Paducah, and we thank the city for its support and partnership.”
