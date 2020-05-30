More than 100 demonstrators rallied in downtown Owensboro on Saturday in protest against the deaths of a Minnesota man and a Louisville woman at the hands of police officers.
Chanting, "no justice, no peace" and "silence is violence," the large group spread along both sides of the road at Second and St. Ann streets. The crowd held up signs and received mostly honks of support from people driving by.
George Floyd, who is black, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes earlier this week. In Louisville, Breonna Taylor, who is also black, was fatally shot in her home when officers served a "no knock" warrant in the middle of the night, prompting Taylor's boyfriend to open fire when officers busted through the door.
"It has to stop, the killing of black people," demonstrator Shannon Quisenberry said. "People are scared. As a mother of a daughter, a black daughter, I can't imagine what it feels like to be the mother of black sons in this day and age. If you're a black man, it's even worse."
This story will be updated.
