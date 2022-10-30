The American Red Cross responds to approximately 70,000 disasters in the United States every year, ranging from home fires, hurricanes, and earthquakes affecting millions of people across the world. In these events, the Red Cross provides shelter, food, health and mental health services to help families and entire communities.
Local Red Cross Volunteer, Dianne Dennis joined the Red Cross team back in 2020 after seeking a place of refuge in 2018. A few years ago, a storm that turned into a severe tornado struck the city Of Hopkinsville leaving the roof of Dennis’s apartment completely dislodged and residents of the building unable to return until repairs and inspections were completed.
Dennis sought refuge at the Red Cross which provided shelter for all who were affected by the tornado. She spent a couple of weeks with the organization and was quite impressed with the care everyone received, having gone through such a traumatic experience. Soon after returning home, Dennis was left with such an impressionable stay, she signed up for American Red Cross training classes and hit the ground running.
This coming April will make three years Dennis has added several honors in her work and service to the organization including Staff Service Associate, Red Cross Ambassador, Mass Care Sheltering, Volunteer Engagement Team Member, Disaster Responder and being Staff Planning Support Associate.
Since her first deployment, Dennis has been all over the U.S. including helping hurricane victims in Florida, and New Orleans, wildfires in Oregon and house fires in Tennessee.
Her devotion to others is quite evident in how compassionately she speaks about her work with The American Red Cross.
“Red Cross means so much to me. It’s a part of me. Back in 2018 when I needed somewhere to stay, Red Cross provided that for me. I am nothing without God. I can’t do anything with him. God has been so gracious to me. I feel that I’ve found my purpose since volunteering for the Red Cross. There is work to be done,” said Dennis.
Of the recent months, Dennis has been all over Florida since the devastating hurricane that hit in September. Dennis has been deployed out to Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Pole and many other Ccties and counties.
Dennis highlighted how many areas in Florida resembled ghost towns with very little access to food, shelter and even clean non-contaminated water. She mentioned how those on duty lived very similar to each community with very little access to amenities. All affected areas are currently in rebuilding stages set to take place for quite some time. Thousands of Red Crossers are on missions to help rebuild the state but the organization calls for even more volunteers to join and go through training to get on the field helping make a difference. Dennis’ last mention in Florida lasted for three weeks with plans to deploy again in November.
Of her last deployment, Dennis was struck with covid but she thanked all of the prayers and calls she received alongside being vacationed and the small symptoms she experienced during her quarantine.
“Working with the American Red Cross not only helps those affected by natural disasters, it reminds me of all of my blessings such as having food to eat, clean water and a place to stay… The things that we take for granted. The Lord has provided for me and I feel that it’s my mission to help those in need. I pray for the people of Florida. They are grateful to be alive and for their health because a lot of people lost their lives. Seeing the joy in the eyes of those receiving help warms my heart. I urge those of the community who feel called to help those in need, to join our Red Cross team,” said Dennis.
The American Red Cross is part of the world’s largest humanitarian network with 13 million volunteers in 187 countries. Working together, we help respond to disasters, build safer communities, and teach the rules of war. Each year, we reach an average of more than 100 million people across the globe.
The global organization graciously accepts donations and always welcomes volunteers to join the community of people working together to accommodate those in need. There are several ways in which you can volunteer. A few of them being “on the ground workers” or even helping out virtually. The organization holds blood drives quite often as well. The mission of the American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.
Much healing is to be done across the world, but working together for a great good is one of the many steps in progress and community unity. Dennis personifies what it means to be a team player and how she has been a vessel helping communities one day at a time.
