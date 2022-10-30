The American Red Cross responds to approximately 70,000 disasters in the United States every year, ranging from home fires, hurricanes, and earthquakes affecting millions of people across the world. In these events, the Red Cross provides shelter, food, health and mental health services to help families and entire communities.

Local Red Cross Volunteer, Dianne Dennis joined the Red Cross team back in 2020 after seeking a place of refuge in 2018. A few years ago, a storm that turned into a severe tornado struck the city Of Hopkinsville leaving the roof of Dennis’s apartment completely dislodged and residents of the building unable to return until repairs and inspections were completed.

