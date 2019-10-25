HENDERSON -- She used to work at the jail, but for now, she's being held there.
Henderson County resident Rachel West, 37, was arrested Wednesday for theft over $10,000 and lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center. The alleged theft occurred from West's employer --Broadview Wine & Spirits -- for whom she worked before taking a job at the jail.
Henderson County Sheriff's Detective John Nevels said the investigation into West began in late August when the owner of the business discovered a shortage of just over $10,000.
Further investigation allegedly revealed that West had been stealing money from the register between the months of June and August.
Nevels said when the theft was discovered, West was fired from the liquor store.
He said she then got a job at the Henderson County Detention Center where she worked for a few days before administrative staff there were notified that West was the alleged suspect in a felony theft case. West was then fired from the jail.
West had apparently worked for the detention center in the past, became an employee at Broadview Wine & Spirits, and then after being fired, returned to work -- briefly -- at the jail, officials said.
Nevels said an arrest warrant was issued Monday, and West turned herself in at the detention center on Wednesday afternoon.
She remains lodged at the jail.
