The historic Iron Bridge leading to Yellow Creek Park’s Pioneer Village has been a community focal point for 34 years.
Due to the age of the 1897 truss bridge, heavy water flow, public safety concerns and its growing inability to shoulder the weight of equipment passing over it, members of the Daviess Fiscal Court felt it was time to look to the bridge’s future.
On Thursday, the court approved an amendment to a 2019 professional services contract with American Engineers Inc. to further research and design a new load-bearing bridge that would allow the historic trusses of the Iron Bridge to stay intact, said Mark Brasher, Daviess County engineer.
“This is the third and final bridge at Yellow Creek installed at Yellow Creek,” he said. “We did a contract to design a bridge similar to the other two bridges about a year ago with the caveat that the first thing they do is survey and the hydrological study, since it is a new bridge.”
The goal of the $18,000 2018 agreement with American was to see if, in lieu of a new bridge, a pipe could be added to mitigate the flow of water.
“That is what we wanted them to look at, instead of having to construct a $100,000 to $200,000 bridge,” he said. “Our goal was to see if it was possible to do a pipe like we do for road bridges. The survey came back and a pipe, due to the amount of water, was not an option.”
After the study, the court began the discussion of whether to construct a completely new bridge or find a solution that would meet their needs and maintain the aesthetic of the Iron Bridge. They decided on the best of both worlds.
The roughly $8,000 approved by the court on Thursday would allow American Engineers Inc. to survey the old bridge and determine the best possible design in maintaining the trusses and building a new load-bearing concrete structure, he said.
“We talked about multiple options,” he said. “Finally, with some direction from the court, we came up with a plan to modify the existing structure so we could keep the aesthetics. The new structure would allow us to get trucks and equipment up there as well as be safer for pedestrian traffic. The additional money will also allow them (American) to assess the metal of the old bridge to see if it needs maintenance as well.”
In all, the court has set aside $350,000 for the final project, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“If we could do culverts, we would replace bridges all day long,” he said. “That was not an option here. With the box beams being built with a concrete deck over it under the existing bridge, the scope of work increases. We anticipate that it will be within the or under the budget that we have set. It has huge historic value and since Yellow Creek is home to our Pioneer Village, we felt it was appropriate to save it. In my mind, it is well worth the money.”
A major driving force behind the approach that the court is pursuing was the public, said Ross Leigh, county parks director.
“The public has utilized social media to be able to express their appreciation for our keeping that bridge there,” he said. “To be able to have a safe pathway to access the nature center and Pioneer Village but maintain the aesthetic component to what the structure represents to our park is a great compromise to the community.”
While the court voted to amend the agreement with American, they informed Brasher that as they move forward in the process, “that the court is not interested in taking on any major construction prior to ROMP,” Mattingly said.
“We would have four months to design and build the structure,” he said. “Not a lot of time, particularly if something goes wrong.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.