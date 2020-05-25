Aside from the responsibility of keeping communities safe, being a firefighter is almost like having homework everyday.
For volunteer firefighters, it takes 150 hours of various classes to even certify on top of 20 hours a year to maintain certification. For career firefighters, it takes 400 hours to certify and 100 hours a year, meaning, even with COVID-19 restrictions, the job and the training must go on, said Green River Area Firefighters Association Area 3 Coordinator Jimmy VanCleve.
”We were able to do our officer school in February before the shutdowns,” he said. “That was the first and last big fire school that we have had this year. There are some that have rescheduled to August, but we will see how it goes. We have shut down our onsite training at various stations throughout the state for now. About two months ago, we began the process of virtual training via Zoom and other online resources. Out of my office, we are running three classes a day. One in the morning and two in the evening.”
Luckily, there are many available training courses that can be done via lecture and firefighters across the state have taken advantage of that, VanCleve said.
”It has been cool to see the dedication,” he said. “We had a family sitting in a McDonald’s parking lot for three hours in order to do the training. We see folks taking this opportunity and we are seeing a big variety of classes being offered. On (May 12) we had classes that focused on fire behavior, fire control, ventilation and vehicle extraction. This is important material and when the restrictions are lifted we will get back out with our various training props and platforms and concentrate on the skills piece. In my office, we have a whole fleet of mobile props and trailers and when those in-person restrictions are lifted, I look forward to them becoming very well-traveled.”
On May 12 the Daviess County Fire Department began discussing the return of in-person training per state guidelines. The county department has been fortunate, despite limited in-person training, given the amount of certified instructors are in the ranks, said Jeremy Smith, county fire chief.
”It is more of a waiting game,” he said. “We are just starting that conversation. We have had the dump tanks out and have been doing water supply training, ladder training and anything going over rescue equipment and we have participated in a great deal of the online training. Right now training is happening at each station individually. Restrictions on training together will most likely be the first thing that is lifted. So far, we haven’t lifted anything as far as we are still monitoring temperatures and limiting access to stations. So far, no one has shown any symptoms of being sick. We are definitely looking forward to being able to train together again.”
