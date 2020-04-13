Phase one of the Jack C. Fisher Softball Complex upgrade in on schedule to meet its May deadline.
The project was initially meant to be three phases totaling roughly $2.9 million in costs and reach completion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, with phase one costing about $2.1 million. Phase one of the project included the installation of hybrid synthetic fields, rebranding the main entrance and adding spaces to the front parking lot.
However, the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department and its contractors, Louisville-based Land Design & Development Inc., Lexington-based Vescio’s SportsFields, and Owensboro-based Yeiser Excavating and Yager Materials have been able to get a lot more done, said Parks Director Amanda Rogers.
“We are in great shape,” she said. “When we pitched it, it was in three phases. When we came back, our field work came in $800,000 under budget so we decided to get as much done as we could, given that we were ahead of budget.”
The department was able to add projects that weren’t scheduled for this year such as work on the service gate, batting cages and warm-up areas on the “fifth-field,” all a part of phase three.
The department was also able to cross off a great deal of phase two from their to-do list by adding the expansion of the back parking lot and the $218,000 redesign of the ticketing entrance, Rogers said.
“When we go into phase two next year, it will primarily be playground work,” she said. “We are working now to try and get all of the amenity pieces for the ticketing booth done. One thing I hope to complete, but will most likely have to wait until next year, will be additional shade structures at the ticketing booth. They were supposed to be done later, but I want them done now.”
Two projects that she is eyeing for next year involve the maintenance building and the field house, she said.
“We are definitely going to be growing our maintenance building for extra storage,” she said. “We are also going to be doing some electrical and heating upgrades to our field house so that we can open earlier and close later in the season. We are definitely going to be adding some heating to those bathroom areas so that we can schedule in anticipation of cooler weather.”
With the hope of having the park open on the weekend of May 22, COVID-19 permitting, there are still multiple projects underway, she said.
“The back parking lot is being finished up as we speak,” she said. “Yager is adding 60 spots to the back lot. We have also designed a more pedestrian-friendly main vein through that parking lot that will create a safer pathway from the parking lot to the Fifth Field for warm-ups. We are modernizing all of it.”
While she is excited to see the “unique” park open, opening day is still up in the air, she said.
“With COVID-19, it is hard to explain how I feel,” she said. “I was looking forward to opening weekend and of course I am anxious about a park that I hope the community will take pride in. It is a big investment and the linchpin of sports tourism in Owensboro. I am excited about the work that has been done in this location and believe fully that this investment will keep us competitive in that sports market and further boost our economy.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.