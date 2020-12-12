Despite doubts among those in the service industry, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that restaurants and bars can reopen to 50% capacity on Monday.
Beshear’s announcement ended the full suspension of indoor dining that was mandated on Nov. 18.
While restaurateurs are pleased with at least being able to reopen to 50% capacity in the final weeks before Christmas, the excitement is subdued when compared to the uncertainty of what the future might bring, said Patrick Bosley, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn corporate vice president.
“At 50% I can break even,” he said. “A third of my help was laid off during the latest closure and they will all be called back in on Monday to work their normal schedule. The big concern is that we don’t know when and if he will change his mind and shut us down again. I have to read or watch the news to figure out if I am in business or not. No one from his office calls or gives you a heads up.”
The impact of Beshear’s restrictions are more far-reaching than just money lost during closures, Bosley said.
“When we are closed, our suppliers and other local businesses are losing out on the business that restaurants bring them,” he said. “Another issue is figuring what to buy. In this last closing, we donated the food we had so it didn’t go to waste but we don’t recoup that. We also have to advertise and really work to gain back our customer base and reassure them that they are safe to eat in our restaurant. It took us months after the first closures to gain our customers back, not to mention the cost and scarcity of PPE. Really, we are all just waiting for the other shoe to drop.”
While being open to 50% capacity is certainly better than nothing, some restaurants won’t make it through the winter months, Bosley said.
“A lot of restaurants will try to hold,” he said. “However, I think that we will begin to see a lot of closures in January and February. We are all hoping for a good holiday season, but I don’t see it happening at this point, which is concerning. I borrow money every day we are closed and working in the negative isn’t sustainable. I have faith in our economy in the long term, but PPE and reduced capacity is here to stay for the foreseeable future.”
While receiving tremendous community support during the latest closures, this one was tougher than those before, said Carole MacQuarrie, owner of Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits and Colby’s Deli & Cafe.
“We had started to build back a momentum and then it came to a screeching halt,” she said. “Two weeks is a lifetime in this industry. I am thankful to be at 50% but it is like being on the starting block for a race and having the gun keep going off prematurely. My hope is that at the very least it will be 50% from here on out, but you don’t know. I’m hoping that the governor has realized that he can’t keep doing this to our industry and will give us the ability to gain some ground.”
Even being able to open is anticlimactic, she said.
“We can only hope that things stay the same, but we never know what decisions will be made that affect us,” she said. “Right now, it is all uncertain and my heart goes out to those that have suffered through this and have had to close indefinitely.”
Famous Bistro General Manager Jared Bradley is cautiously optimistic about reopening, he said.
“We are looking forward to being able to see our customers again and find some normalcy,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are all apprehensive about what may happen next. There has been a lack of people being on the same age throughout this entire thing.
“New York state is completely shutting down on Monday and it’s different from state to state. Everyone is playing by their own rules and that has led to continuing uncertainty, especially in the restaurant industry.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.