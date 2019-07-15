Detention center expands life-skills program

The Daviess County Detention Center began its expansion of the facility's Portal-New Direction program on Thursday.
The 16-week program takes place every Thursday at 6 p.m. and is led by M Garswa Matally (Brother G), founder of Genesis Reentry Skills Inc., In this first session, taking place in Building 1, 25 inmates opted to take the course, said Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger.
"Brother G is very involved in the jail and the inmates seem very receptive to him," he said. "In this class, he has modified the original 10 modules into a 16-week, 90-minute classes. The topics include employment, job seeking and resources, resume and cover letters, mock interviews, money management, parenting, community resources and living under supervision. All expenses like packets and workbooks are paid for through the commissary account because it is of benefit to the inmate. It isn't out of the jail funds or the public dollar, but the inmates are funding their self-betterment."
Programs like these are not new to the jail, but the Portal New-Direction program offers a wide array of personal and professional enrichment programs. Some, like many of the center's state inmates, take the substance abuse portion of the program course to shave time off of their sentences, while others use the opportunity to better themselves by using the center's education program, he said.
"If they finish the course, then they can have 90 days taken off of their sentence," he said. "Increased access to these courses are beneficial to us at the correction centers as well as the inmates."
Aside from Matally's fervor for instructing the courses, expansion of his program and the future development of those like it resulted greatly on the "leg-work" of Major Jack Jones, the jail's chief deputy, and program coordinator Lacy Denson. Maglinger said.
Jones has been researching various programs to implement as the facility moves toward bolstering existing programs as well as implementing new ones.
"The more we can offer the better it will be," Jones said. "We are hoping that after the first 16 weeks are up, we will roll into another. It will depend on Brother G's availability and further interest in the course. One thing we are looking at is 24/7 Dad or InsideOut Dad, two parenting programs. The male father figure is absent throughout Kentucky and anything we can do to give our inmates the tools necessary to go back into the home, we will. That is one we are definitely looking at."
With the facility's more than 750 inmates, programs like these are important and rare in many county detention facilities, but, given the center's size, programs are warranted, even necessary, Maglinger said. But at the end of the day, any program's success lies on the shoulders of those taking them.
"With these courses and moving forward, it comes down to the individual. They (classes) won't change people lives unless they want to make the change. They have to take action and accountability for their own situation. The first step is taking the class and the second is to implement what they have learned and move forward. The goal is to give inmates a way to focus on where things went wrong and address it and make steps to turn themselves around."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.