Despite the delta variant and Daviess County moving back into the Red Zone of COVID-19 cases, the Daviess County Detention Center currently has no active cases, said Jailer Art Maglinger on Tuesday.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Maglinger said.
Other than an isolated incident in early July, the detention center has been COVID-free through the surge of the delta variant.
Inmates have had three opportunities to be vaccinated, Maglinger said. The first two were the two-dose Moderna vaccine, and the third was the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Inmates were able to get the vaccine on April 27, May 20 and July 12. Jail staff used the inmate broadcasting system to communicate the opportunities to the inmates.
According to Maglinger, there are currently slightly fewer than 200 inmates who have been vaccinated.
He said it is hard to track an exact percentage due to the likelihood that inmates have been released and admitted since the vaccination opportunities, but he estimates that about one-third of the current inmate population is vaccinated.
The vaccine is optional for inmates, but Kentucky’s Department of Corrections recently made it a requirement for inmates who work outside of the jail.
The detention center has continued to take precautions against the virus even as cases slowed earlier in the month. Maglinger said the staff has continued to wear masks and monitor their health frequently.
Inmates who test positive are required to quarantine for 10 days. New inmates also must undergo a 10-day quarantine before they are released to a general population cell.
According to Maglinger, out of an abundance of caution, the detention center has temporarily suspended volunteer programs such as Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous to ensure inmate safety.
Maglinger said that especially since Daviess County recently returned to the Red Zone, the jail will continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of illness.
‘It was really a matter of time until we went back to the Red Zone,” Maglinger said. “We’re going to continue on like we’re in a pandemic.”
