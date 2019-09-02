Detention center women's choir to perform at Settle Memorial

The Daviess County Detention Center women's choir will have its seventh performance at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church on Sept. 29.
The program, which started four years ago, is sponsored by Owensboro Health's Music on Call and is designed to use the arts to aid in some form of rehabilitation. The initial idea of a choir program for the detention center was the brainchild of developer and program developer Cathy Mullins.
"It was one of those things that evolved about four years ago," she said. "I attended a Good News Jail Ministry Event and heard a men's choir at the detention center sing Amazing Grace. Their performance was from the heart and I wanted to get involved. I reached out to the symphony to see if they would be interested. They were, and the two ideas came together."
Mullins joined forces with Jeremy Stephens, the symphony's director of operations and community engagement, and the two began to piece together what the program would look like, Stephens said.
"We brainstormed it together from the beginning," he said. "It started with OH. We received a grant and were trying to find a program that identified with the purpose of their grant. A portion was arts and healing, so we began looking for therapeutic scenarios where we could include music. We have taken Music on Call all over the place -- schools, hospitals, you name it. The detention center was at first a unique idea and now it feels like something that we've always done. When it started, it seemed like it was out there, there weren't many programs like this. It fits the mold of the arts and healing, and that is how it all started."
The women's choir will begin rehearsals for their final show of 2019 on the first Friday in September. Rehearsals will traditionally run for an hour-and-a-half and will continue until the final Friday before their performance. To aid in preparation for the program's seventh performance, Mullins and Stephens have brought on Kentucky Wesleyan College Music Professor and Settle Memorial United Methodist Church Music Director Diane Earle, who is no stranger to these types of programs or jail ministries, she said.
"It is exciting because not only do we do music and singing, which is wonderful for rehabilitation and healing," she said. But we get the opportunity to build relationships with these women. The symphony wanted me to be involved and it was natural. As a high schooler in Canton, Ohio, I would play the piano during jail ministry. So, I was really excited when I was asked to join. My church is also very excited about hosting it. Music is such a powerful tool for healing because you can't make it without having fun and smiling. And I'm sure the ladies that are there will be grateful for some smiles and some music."
With the program's growing popularity, the goal of Stephens and Mullins is to make the program even bigger, Stephens said.
"We have gotten positive feedback from everyone involved," he said. "The community, media, detainees and definitely Jailer (Art) Maglinger, who has been extremely supportive. We are definitely interested in growing it. The only issue we run into is that we are limited to the folks that are there when we get there. Sometimes there will be 40 and sometimes there will be 12. Some people aren't interested and some are. We take who is willing and make the best of it. The next logical step would be to get a men's choir going. Cathy (Mullins) and I have been discussing what that looks like and how to involve them."
The women's choir will perform at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 29 at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E Fourth St.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
